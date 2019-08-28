NOLA Project Premieres MEASURE FOR MEASURE At NOMA

The NOLA Project opens the 2019-20 Season with a modern take on a classic tale.

Season 15 kicks off with a modern-verse translation of William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE. This world-premiere adaptation was commissioned as part of Play On Shakespeare, an initiative by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to commission 36 modern American Playwrights - over half of which are women and people of color - to "translate" Shakespeare's works into contemporary modern English to celebrate the Bard's enduring impact. These commissions challenge the playwrights to bring the same level of dramatic pressure and rigor of language to their work as is present in the originals, deepening our understanding and engagement with Shakespeare.

The NOLA Project is excited to present the very first production of the translation by Aditi Kapil, a nationally produced female playwright of Bulgarian and Indian descent. The production, directed by ensemble member Mark Routhier, will be uniquely staged in the Great Hall of the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA).

"Working in the Great Hall at NOMA, on the first production of the Oregon Shakes commission of MEASURE FOR MEASURE, with this cast and crew, is one of the great pleasures of my life," said Routhier. "Being in the museum after hours just by itself is already surreal and exciting, and add rehearsing a challenging Shakespeare play to find the right balance of humor and gravity, and it's an unparalleled experience!"

MEASURE FOR MEASURE marks The NOLA Project's fifth collaboration with NOMA in the iconic Great Hall. Previous productions in the space include ROMEO & JULIET (2011/2012), TWELFTH NIGHT (2014), THE WINTER'S TALE (2015), and Season 14's THE REVOLUTIONISTS (2018).

The production runs for 12 performances from September 10-29. For tickets and further information, visit NOLAProject.com or call the box office at 504.302.9117.

PRESS TICKETS: boxoffice@nolaproject.com





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You