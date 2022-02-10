NOBA Relaunching Free Dance For Parkinsons's Classes

The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) announces the continuation of the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust Dance for Parkinson's Program, now entering its fifth year of free, ongoing creative movement classes, open to people with Parkinson's or other similar mobility challenges, as well as family members, caregivers, and friends.

Over the past four years, since its inception in 2017, the program has reached a total attendance of over 5,000 people through free, specialized, ongoing weekly classes and special outreach activities that empower people with Parkinson's to creatively explore movement and live music, all in a safe, welcoming, and fun environment. The program has continued to blossom and gain recognition locally, statewide, and nationally by Parkinson's medical professionals, support groups, and organizations, and reaches community members of all ages through sample classes and special presentations at local support groups as well as during special advocacy events and conferences.

"Our mission is to help other tax-exempt organizations with their mission of helping others. Dance for Parkinson's classes are designed specifically to help individuals that suffer from Parkinson's disease, and we hope that this helps give these individuals a better quality of life" said Vincent Giardina and Lisa Romano, trustees of the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust.

These free classes are offered in-person on Mondays at Pontiff Gym in Metairie and Wednesdays at the New Orleans JCC from 10:30-11:45 a.m. In addition, a virtual class is offered bimonthly on select Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m-7:15 p.m., live-streamed on Zoom. Classes are ongoing on a drop-in basis, and new participants may join at any time.

In addition, NOBA offers ongoing tuition-free dance, wellness, and arts healing classes for children and adults ages 4-80+, as well as a Main Stage Series of world-class dance performances. For more information about NOBA programming, class schedules, and performances, please visit www.nobadance.com or call 504.522.0996. Find NOBA on Facebook and follow @nobadance on Instagram.