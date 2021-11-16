NOBA Announces Sale Date For TANGO FIRE

New Orleans Ballet Association is launching its 2021-22 Main Stage Season on January 22, 2022 at 8 p.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater with global phenomenon The Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires' Tango Fire, the world's leading tango company. As one of the world's most popular dance forms, this exhilarating dance spectacular melds rawness and sophistication with the seductive and sultry, mesmerizing audiences every step of the way. With a cast including World Tango Champions and dancers from the greatest tango houses in Buenos Aires, German Cornejo, international tango superstar and choreographer, and his partner, Gisela Galeassi, Tango Fire evokes the intoxicating passion of late-night Buenos Aires.

Performing together since 2010, tango master Germán Cornejo and his incomparable partner, Gisela Galeassi, are joined by a cast of extraordinary couples, including several World Tango Champions. Each couple in the company is chosen for their individual style and interpretation of tango, and have mastered the skills of Argentine tango whilst in the company of Argentina's most respected teachers, extending the boundaries of tango by incorporating classical dance, contemporary dance, jazz, ballet and acrobatics. Cornejo and Galeassi became World Tango Champions in 2005 and 2003 respectively, and have collectively won forty gold medals at national tango competitions. With performances in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, the powerhouse couple have received critical acclaim all over the world. Since its formation in 2005, Tango Fire has become a worldwide phenomenon and the leading tango company with sell-out performances, a YouTube audience of over 20 million, and a legion of fans across the globe.

Tango Fire is accompanied by a live ensemble consisting of four of Argentina's finest young musicians. Together, they give their interpretation of traditional and contemporary tangos. All virtuosos in their own right, the quartet powerhouse is an emotive element in an intricate and symbiotic relationship between music, sensuality of dance, and the poetry of song, which is Argentine tango.

Last month NOBA announced its 2021-2022 Main Stage Dance Season, to be held at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, comprised of a collection of vibrant, sumptuous, captivating dance offerings representing the best and brightest of what the dance world has to offer today, beginning with The Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires' Tango Fire, continuing with Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón: The Rise and Fall of a Diva, the first public performance of this full-length, brand new work, and concluding with American Ballet Theatre's Don Quixote, accompanied by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. American Ballet Theatre, designated America's National Ballet Company by an act of Congress in 2006, returns to New Orleans after nearly half a century.

"NOBA strives to present top-notch, diverse offerings for the communities which we serve," said NOBA Board Chair Dottie Belletto, adding that "in addition to presenting this blockbuster season, it is with great pride that we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the NORD/NOBA Center for Dance. Throughout our history, NOBA has been at the vanguard nationally for creating partnerships that strive to meet the needs of our community through innovative programs that address challenges that our citizens face. Our groundbreaking public-private partnership with NORD established a path in 1992 for a child to enter a neighborhood center and receive the training necessary to pursue a career in dance - all completely tuition-free."

TANGO FIRE TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets for Tango Fire range from $39 to $169 depending on seating location and will be available for purchase on November 19, 2021 beginning at 10am by visiting www.nobadance.com or at www.ticketmaster.com. Discounts for seniors and students are also available.

Groups of 10-19 patrons receive 10% off the regular ticket price, and groups of 20 or more receive 15% off the regular ticket price. Please call NOBA at 504.522.0996, ext. 201 to book your group today.

SUBSCRIPTION TICKET INFORMATION:

NOBA season ticket subscribers save 20% off the single ticket price by purchasing a season ticket package. Subscribers also enjoy a variety of additional perks included in the price of the subscription. The Grand Series package of all three performances ranges from $120 to $500, based on seat location, and are now available for purchase by calling NOBA at 504.522.0996, ext. 201, or online at www.nobadance.com. Discounts are also available for students with a valid student ID.

In order to secure seats for American Ballet Theatre, we strongly suggest purchasing a season subscription package before individual tickets go on sale.

Individual tickets for Ballet Hispánico and American Ballet Theatre will go on sale later this fall. For the most up-to-date ticketing information, and to learn more about subscribing and individual ticket on-sale dates, join our email list and visit www.nobadance.com.

COVID GUIDELINES:

NOBA will comply with all City of New Orleans safety protocols, which, to access live performance venues, at this time require anyone 12 years of age and older to provide proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID vaccine or negative PCR/antigen test within 72 hours of the performance start time. Unvaccinated individuals over the age of 2 should wear a mask in public indoor spaces. Please review www.nobadance.com for the most current safety protocol requirements prior to attending any event.