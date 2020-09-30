Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Revised 2020-21 Season

The lineup features four new programs of digital performances.

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its revised 2020-21 season, featuring four new programs of digital performances.

Learn more at lpomusic.com.

Check out all of the offerings below!

The Orpheum Sessions

The orchestra will return the Orpheum Theater, to perform a full autumn season of concerts which will be filmed live and be available for you to enjoy at home beginning October 2, 2020. Access is free to subscribers or available for just $115 for the entire season.

Suite Sundays

Featuring stunningly clear audio and crisp, high-quality video, these video streams of chamber music will provide intimate and engaging concert experiences that are the next best thing to attending performances in person. Upgrade to include limited edition 30th Anniversary LPO wine and dessert delivered to your doorstep by an LPO musician.

Music At The Museum

Here's your chance to resume attending live concerts! Join us Thursday evenings in the fall as an LPO chamber ensemble will perform at various museums around town. We'll ensure the latest safety and distancing protocols are in place for a limited capacity live audience.

LPO On The Go

LPO's new series of pop-up performances will be held in imaginative, unexpected and less formal settings, throughout our city, designed to engage, entertain and to be interactive. Watch for announcements on our website, social media and e-newsletter and join the fun!

