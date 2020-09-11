Lisa Picone Love Pays Homage to Peggy Lee With LISA SINGS LEE

LISA SINGS LEE will take place September 19 - 27, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m.

Lisa Sings Lee, a cabaret show featuring the songs of Miss Peggy Lee runs September 19 - September 27 at Rivertown Theaters. The show stars Lisa Picone Love with direction by Banu Gibson, and music by Jesse Reeks on piano, Chris Guccione on drums and Joshua Gouzy on bass.

Lisa is a Big Easy Award Winner and a regular in the New Orleans theatre. Lisa Sings Lee was originally performed at Le Chat Noir in New Orleans in 2010 and won the Big Easy Award for Best Cabaret. It was her premiere solo cabaret show after graduating from the prestigious Cabaret Conference at Yale University.

As an homage to Miss Peggy Lee in her 100th birthday year, Miss Picone celebrates the music and life of this incomparable performer singing the songs she wrote - "It's a Good Day," "I Don't Know Enough About You," "He's A Tramp" (from Disney's Lady and the Tramp) - and songs she made famous - "Fever," "Is That All There Is," "Big Spender."

All audience members must wear a face mask upon entry and during the performance.

Rivertown Theaters, with the support of the City of Kenner, welcomes audiences back on a limited basis. The management team has worked closely with the Mayor's Office, Health Professionals, and Code Enforcement to ensure the safest possible procedures for patrons. The Rivertown Theaters Management team wishes to personally thank Mayor Ben Zahn, CAO Deborah Foshee, and the Kenner Fire Department for their guidance and assistance with reopening safety measures and for their trust in our patron's safety being our top priority. Rivertown's COVID procedures and policies for audience members can be found on their website at https://www.rivertowntheaters.com/covid-19

DETAILS:

WHEN: September 19 - 27

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner, LA 70062

TICKET PRICE: $30

FOR TICKETS: Call 504-461-9475 or go to www.RivertownTheaters.com

Rivertown's COVID procedures and policies for audience members can be found on their website at https://www.rivertowntheaters.com/covid-19

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You