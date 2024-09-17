Le Petit Theatre's 108th Season Kicks Off With MURDER FOR TWO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Murder for Two opens Le Petit Theatre's 108th season with a blend of music, mayhem, and murder!

In this hilarious 90-minute show, two performers play 13 roles - not to mention the piano - in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. ONE ACTOR investigates the crime. THE OTHER plays all of the suspects. And THEY BOTH play the piano. You won't want to miss this killer musical comedy!

"I have been a fan of Murder For Two since its sold-out run in New York. This inventive murder musical comedy feels as at home in the French Quarter as it did off-Broadway," states Producing Executive Director, Don-Scott Cooper.

Officer Marcus Moscowicz is a small-town policeman with dreams of making it to detective, played by New Orleans local Max DoVale. And playing all of the Suspects is Mark Schenfisch, who has done over 150 regional performances of Murder for Two. Ricky Graham returns to Le Petit to direct these two around Whitney Manor as the audience rides along to figure out whodunit.

Murder for Two at Le Petit Theatre starts with opening night on Friday, October 4th, and runs through October 20th. Preview night is Thursday, October 3rd, with discounted tickets for all seats. Students of all ages can purchase discounted tickets for all shows.

Joining Graham on the creative team are Andre LaSalle (Scenic Design), Daniel Rigamer (Costume Design), Bill Camp (Lighting Design), Jamie Doyle (Sound Design), and Deborah Bommer-Morrissey (Properties Design).

Full-season packages and flexible partial packages are now available including Murder for Two (Oct. 3-20, 2024); Good Night, Oscar (Jan. 9-26, 2025); Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (March 13-April 6, 2025); Doubt, a parable (May 1-18, 2025); and Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show (June 5-22, 2025).

Running October 3 - 20, 2024 | Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 PM; 3:00 PM Sunday afternoons. Saturday, October 19 matinee performance at 2:00 PM. Student matinee performance Thursday, October 10 at 10:00 AM. 504.522.2081 x 1 or lepetittheatre.com

Single tickets range from $35-$70. $15 student tickets are available for every performance. Groups of 10 or more may contact the box office to receive a 20% discount. For student matinee tickets for your class or student group, contact the box office at boxoffice@lepetittheatre.com or 504.522.2081.

