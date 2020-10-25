LSU School of Theatre Presents Virtual Production of HAPPY DAYS

The virtual production takes place October 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 at 7:30 p.m., as well as November 1 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

LSU School of Theatre will present Happy Days by Samuel Beckett.

The virtual production takes place October 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 at 7:30 p.m., as well as November 1 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

All performances are free.

The LSU School of Theatre Lab Season goes live and virtual with Samuel Beckett's absurdist play Happy Days. The moment the lights come up, a woman is revealed buried in a mound of dirt from the waist down. Her first words of "Another Heavenly Day!" seem to insist that the show is in fact aptly named, despite growing evidence in every moment to the contrary. Her chipper attitude doesn't diminish as she makes lighthearted conversation in an attempt to distract from her plight. However, nothing can seem to halt her slow descent the ground. Happy Days may seem absurd and otherworldly, but the struggles with isolation and despair are eerily familiar in these troubling times. LSU Theatre senior Brandon Persica is directing the production. It will be performed virtually through Zoom.

Tickets are available online.

Looking for the study guide? You can download it here.

The crew:

Director Brandon Persica

Set Design Crystal Hayner

Sound Design Grayson Sims

Costume Design Hannah Papizan

Stage Management Bailey Desselles

Lighting Design Emma Massengale

The cast:

Winnie Sophia Brazda

Willie Ricky Rivera

Winnie Understudy Arijana Collins

Willie Understudy Nicholas Russo

