LET THE RIGHT ONE IN to Kick off the 107th Season for Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN kicks off the 107th season for Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré with vampires. It's a season filled with both classic and edgy plays and an inspiring musical.

Written by Jack Thorne, based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN is an enchanting, brutal vampire myth and coming-of-age love story adapted from the best-selling novel and award-winning film. Salvatore Mannino returns to the director's chair after two successful shows last season, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

"We are so excited to bring vampires to the French Quarter in October," says Producing Executive Director, Don-Scott Cooper. "Many people are fans of the popular Swedish novel and film, but experiencing this story live on stage is hair-raising! I hope New Orleans is ready for this."

You can catch Let the Right One In on the Le Petit stage starting with preview night on October 5th and opening night on Friday, October 6th. It runs through October 22nd.

Leading the cast are Caylee Sanders as Eli and Dalton Major as Oskar. Joining them are Mike Harkins (Hakan), Wendy Miklovic (Mum), Derek Boudreaux (Micke), and Andrew Hagen (Jonny). Rounding out the cast playing multiple roles are Ryan Hayes, Nick Strauss, and Kevin Wheatley.

Along with Mannino, the creative team is ready to bring the show to life (and death). Madison Smith steps in as Assistant Director with Joey Moro (Scenic Design), Kaci Thomassie (Costume Design), Rachel Levy (Lighting Design), Nick Shackleford (Sound Design), James Lanius (Video/Projection Design), and Ellen Bull (Properties Master).

Let the Right One In contains scenes depicting violence and murder as well as partial nudity and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

The rest of the 2023-24 Season is filled with Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (January 11-28, 2024); Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (March 7-31, 2024); Born with Teeth (April 25-May 12, 2024); and The Importance of Being Earnest (June 6-23, 2024). Full-season subscription packages and 4-Play flexible subscriptions are on sale now, along with single-show tickets for the season opener. Single-show tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale later this year.

PREVIEW / PRESS: October 5, 6, and 7 at 7:30 PM; Sunday, October 8 at 3:00 PM. OPENING NIGHT: Friday, October 6 at 7:30 PM.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: October 5 - 22, 2023 | Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 PM; 3:00 PM Sunday afternoons. Saturday, October 21 matinee performance at 2:00 PM. Student matinee performance Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 AM.

WHERE: LE PETIT THEATRE - 616 St. Peter St. New Orleans LA 70116 | 504.522.2081 BOX OFFICE: 504.522.2081 x 1 or boxoffice@lepetittheatre.com

TICKETS: Single tickets range from $35-$70. $15 student tickets are available for every performance. Groups of 10 or more may contact the box office to receive a 20% discount. Tickets for the preview performance on Thursday, October 5 are at a special discounted $25 rate. https://ci.ovationtix.com/36212/production/1160617

About Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré:

Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré is ready for its 107th Season in 2023-2024! Located in the historic French Quarter of New Orleans, Le Petit Theatre, a 501(c)3 organization, is passionately dedicated to presenting the highest quality theatrical performances to entertain and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of the greater New Orleans area. For more information, visit LePetitTheatre.com.

By offering a full season of contemporary and classic dramas, comedies, musicals, and children's productions, as well as master classes and special events, the theatre embraces the work of the city's professional artists both onstage and backstage, all the while nurturing and mentoring up-and-coming talent with its array of outreach programs. Under the leadership of Producing Executive Director Don-Scott Cooper, Artistic Director A.J. Allegra, a Board of Governors, and an Advisory Board, Le Petit Theatre has played an important role in our nation's and city's theatrical history since 1916.