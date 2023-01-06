Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jefferson Performing Arts Society Announces 2023 Local and Touring Shows

Learn more about the lineup here!

Jan. 06, 2023  

Jefferson Performing Arts Society Announces 2023 Local and Touring Shows

Jefferson Performing Arts Society has announced a variety of events coming to Jefferson Performing Arts Center in the New Year, from pageants and tribute concerts to folk dance and ballet.

February's shows include Miss Louisiana USA & Teen USA Pageants on February 3 &; Mania: The Abba Tribute Band on February 12; Black Jacket Symphony presenting Rumours the Fleetwood Mac Tribute on February 14; and Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Experience on Saturday, February 18.

In March, Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents a local production of Murder on the Orient Express March 10-19, directed by Janet Shea; Fire of Georgia, a special evening of classical and contemporary folk dancing from The Republic of Georgia on Thursday, March 16, and then the "ultimate touring concert tribute" of Billy vs. Elton on March 24.

The month of April kicks off with Million Dollar Time Machine on April 1st, when famous musical artists (including Bon Jovi, Tina Turner, Bono, Elvis Presley, Cher, Prince, Johnny Cash, Ozzy Osbourne, Bryan Adams, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and more) will "emerge" from a time machine to share the stage. The show features the 22nd century band INFINITY, "a musical act from the future", impersonating 24 musical acts from the past.

The next evening, JPAC welcomes Cinderella, a part of the World Ballet Series, on April 2. This show will delight audiences of all ages with its 150 hand-sewn costumes, hand-crafted sets full of stunning detail, and a multinational cast of 40 professional dancers.

For tickets and more information on all events at Jefferson Performing Arts Center, including local, national, and international touring shows, visit www.jeffersonpac.com. Call the box office at 504-885-2000 to purchase tickets by phone during business hours. For a full schedule of JPAS productions, visit www.jpas.org.




Interview: Tommy Jamerson of THE JUNGLE BOOK at Columbia Theatre For The Performing Arts
Interview: Tommy Jamerson of THE JUNGLE BOOK at Columbia Theatre For The Performing Arts
Tommy Jamerson is no stranger to putting his spin on beloved children's stories. From Alice in Wonderland to Pinocchio to Hercules, he's captured well-known stories that make us remember why we fell in love with them. Now, he's done the same magic with Rudyard Kipling's famous story in his latest play, THE JUNGLE BOOK.
SISTAS! THE MUSICAL to Open at Teatro Wego in January
SISTAS! THE MUSICAL to Open at Teatro Wego in January
Sistas the Musical will be presented by Jefferson Performing Arts Society for three weekends, from January 27 through February 12, 2023, at Teatro Wego.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; Theatre Baton Rouge Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; Theatre Baton Rouge Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
ROLLER SOUL, A Roller Skating Horror Play, Announced At Cafe Istanbul This January
ROLLER SOUL, A Roller Skating Horror Play, Announced At Cafe Istanbul This January
ROLLER SOUL, A Roller Skating Horror Play, announced at Cafe Istanbul this January.

