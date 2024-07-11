Interview: Mallory Commander of MEAN GIRLS at Rivertown Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is presenting the regional premiere of the pop culture hit MEAN GIRLS! Get ready to dive into the world of North Shore High with the sharp wit, catchy songs and powerful message about kindness from the hit cult classic by Tina Fey.

BroadwayWorld.com had an exclusive interview with the queen bee herself, Regina George, from the upcoming production.

Played by Mallory Commander, Regina sat down with us to share her thoughts on the show, her iconic status and what makes MEAN GIRLS such a timeless and beloved story.



From her relationship with the Plastics to her favorite musical numbers, Regina gives us a sneak peek into the glamorous and dramatic life of one of the most unforgettable characters in modern theatre. Don’t miss this chance to hear from the ultimate Mean Girl as she prepares to rule the stage!

BroadwayWorld.com: Hello Regina! Thank you for taking the time to talk with me today. How are you feeling about the upcoming production of MEAN GIRLS?

George: I’m feeling very excited about the upcoming production, but I’m a little confused about why it’s called “Mean Girls.” I don’t think we have any Mean Girls at this school.



BWW: The title could be very misleading, I agree. But what do you think makes MEAN GIRLS such an iconic story?

George: MEAN GIRLS is so iconic because, along with strong female characters, memorable quotes and timeless messages about the world of hierarchy and fitting in, the show perfectly captures how everyone needs to be nicer to each other or you will get hit by a bus.



BWW: Regina, you’ve been called the queen bee of North Shore High. How do you maintain that level of influence?

George: I don’t really have to try. I just tell people how it is. If they’re ugly, they’re ugly. It’s not my fault people are like in love with me.



BWW: Can you tell us about your relationship with the Plastics?

George: Karen and Gretchen make perfect accessories! We go shopping all the time and they love to carry all of my bags and do everything I say. We have fun.



BWW: How do you handle competition?

George: No one compares to me. We all have our low moments, but if anyone gets in my way, I’ll just ruin their life. It’s not that hard.



BWW: Do you think Regina George has a softer side that audiences might see?

George: Duh. I’m actually a real human person but don’t mistake my softer side as a weakness.



BWW: Can you give us a sneak peek of your wardrobe for the show?

George: Just know, there’s probably less pink than you think. We only wear pink on Wednesday, so I don’t need to hear the side comments about how we didn’t wear pink every day like basic outfit repeaters.

Savannah Westacott( Karen), Savannah Fouchi (Cady), Mallory Commander (Regina), Ellie Bono (Gretchen)





BWW: What do you hope the audience takes away from MEAN GIRLS?

George: I really hope that audiences leave the theatre questioning who the real protagonist and antagonist of the story is. In my opinion, I don’t think there is one singular villain and hero. I think what’s so special about this show is that almost all of the characters are heightened versions of real people. It becomes evident that everyone makes mistakes.



BWW: What’s your favorite song from the musical?

George: My favorite song of the show is definitely “World Burn.” I think it’s going to be popular among the audience and of course, like several songs in the show, it’s all about me.



BWW: If you could give one piece of advice to your fans, what would it be?

George: My advice to my fans would be to never apologize for something that isn’t your fault and never apologize for being a boss.



BWW: Anything you’d like to say to your fans?

George: Look both ways before you cross the street. Love ya!



MEAN GIRLS runs July 11-July 21 at Rivertown Theaters

Tickets: http://RivertownTheaters.com

