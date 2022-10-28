Interview: Khalifa White of THE LION KING at Saenger Theatre

The North American tour of Disney's THE LION KING, celebrating an epic anniversary, hits the Saenger Theatre starting this week.

This lively stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film is about the story of Simba. This young lion prince idolizes his father, Mufasa, and "just can't wait to be king." But when tragedy strikes, Simba flees from his home of the Pride Lands to start a new life. Eventually, the weight of responsibility is thrust upon him when his childhood friend Nala (played by Khalife White) tells him how his home is on the brink of ruin under the rule of his evil uncle, Scar.

White has appeared on Broadway in Caroline, Or Change and off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors and School of Rock. She has performed on the national touring productions of Aida, Ain't Misbehavin, The Bodyguard, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Dreamgirls, Beehive and Hairspray. She was also a finalist in Broadway.com's casting competition series, The Search for Roxie.

BroadwayWorld.com sat down with White to discuss the production's longevity, bringing a Disney character to life, and how to be your best lion.

BroadwayWorld.com: The Broadway production of THE LION KING is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and the touring production recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. What do you think attributes to the show's enduring appeal?

White: I think there are so many relatable themes. The story in itself is timeless, and all of the creative elements together are breathtaking and heartwarming. It's also a cultural fusion. I watch "Circle of Life" as much as I can and sing "Be Prepared" every night even though I'm in the show. Nothing beats the costumes, the music, the story and the choreography.

BWW: Why did you audition for your role?

White: I've always loved THE LION KING. I wore the VHS out as a child and have always felt a special connection to the music. Once I was aware of the musical and heard Heather Headley's "Shadowland" on the album, I was moved. Nala's journey and my journey have many parallels. I also love a challenge.

BWW: Can you talk about your journey from when you first started in theatre to now?

White: I still feel like I'm new to theatre because I didn't start until I was older, and I always felt like I was trying to catch up to my peers, especially in college. I've always been theatrical. But to go from running track to a high school production of Seussical to understudying in musicals for most of my time at UCF to understudying on Broadway to being a principal in a Broadway tour a year later is absolutely wild. I wouldn't change it for the world because I learned so much and have grown a lot as an actor and person. I remember vividly looking at other Nalas and knowing I had potential but also knowing I wasn't ready. I wasn't ready yet, dance-wise or emotionally ready, acting, confidence, etc. Being Nala now and the timing of it all has made it worth my journey because I'm able to navigate better now, things I used to find challenging before. That's a big chunk of what growth is about.

BWW: What is your favorite part about your role in THE LION KING?

White: My favorite part is being Nala. Ha! And all that comes with it. I love my costume, the songs, my Simba, and the cast. I love portraying a character who is very much a young woman standing in her truth. She isn't afraid to leave a toxic environment. A character who will do whatever it takes to honor and protect her people and a character who is open to taking a chance at love. And I get to come on during act 2 as a warrior princess. Nala is who I strive to be every day. What's not to love?

BWW: What are some of the challenges and rewards of bringing a beloved Disney animated character to life?

White: Making sure I maintain energy and consistency. I remind myself there's someone in the audience who's never seen this show before. There are days I may not feel as energized or upbeat, but when I'm onstage, I try to focus on the story and keep Nala at the forefront, her journey, and what my character is going through from moment to moment. Being present is essential. Another thing is making sure my body and voice are prepared for an eight-show week by stretching and having vocal discipline, water, etc. Especially on two-show days, and also getting out of my own way, I am not too hard on myself if I don't sing the song the way I wanted to or didn't do the movement or the fight "perfectly." Learning to let go and try again during the next show can be challenging. The reward is looking out at the audience at the end of the show. And honestly, it's rewarding every time I exit a scene or finish a song on stage. I'm doing what I love every day and hoping it inspires someone watching.

BWW: Which musical number from the show is the most inspirational for you?

White: It's hard to choose between "Endless Night" and the "He Lives in You" reprise. The lyrics of both speak to my spirit every show.

BWW: How do the puppets and masks used in the show help tell such a mythic story?

White: They are so transformative. I remember watching the show while rehearsing, and often I could watch the show and forget to look at the faces and look at the masks and puppets of the actors because of their finesse. THE LION KING is a uniquely immersive experience; the puppets and masks give you a taste of the animation elements from the first film.

BWW: What is your best advice on how to act and behave like a lion?

White: Study them. Watch videos, pretend and have fun, of course. Try to find the balance between animalistic and human mannerisms. I'm still figuring this out for myself and experimenting with little moments in every show. Our director and dance supervisor also help find the perfect balance for the stage.

THE LION KING runs October 28-November 13 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans