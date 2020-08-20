Enter The JPAS Viral Video Contest

The Grand Prize is a walk on role in a JPAS 43rd season production.

It's time to make viral a good word again! Do you have time on your hands that you want to use for something productively positive? Are you longing to express your coronavirus angst? Can you put it in a song, monologue, dance, or all three?

Create an original video that reflects both the JPAS 43rd Season and the current pandemic. Submissions can be in the form of a musical, monologue, skit, dance or any creative form that showcases your talent and creativity! Claim your two minutes in the spotlight!

Submissions will be judged in three age categories: Under 12 years old, 12 to 17 years old, and 18+ years old. There will be a first place "Grand Prize" awarded for each age category. The Grand Prize is a Walk On Role in a JPAS 43rd Season Production. Selected top entries will be put to a public vote. Deadline: August 23, 2020. NO LATE ENTRIES ACCEPTED.

Full rules and guidelines for submissions are available at www.jpas.org/contest.

Additionally all who enter by the deadline will be entered into a raffle to win a full season subscription for two valued up to $615.

Join us for another musical and magical season of new and old favorites, from An American in Paris and 42nd Street to Sweet Potato Queens: The Musical and The 39 Steps, a four person parody of Hitchcock's 1935 film. This season pass will allow you access to two seats for each production at both Jefferson Performing Arts Center and Westwego Performing Arts Theatre. Support JPAS as we build for another 43 years!

43rd Season Packages are on sale now! For more information visit www.jpas.org/subscribe or call (504) 885-2000.

