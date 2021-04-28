Columbia Theatre Will Pause Large Productions For the Summer

The Columbia Theatre will pause productions for the summer, The Lion's Roar reports.

Artistic Director Jim Winter revealed that the theatre will use this time to host some local dance shows, who typically rent out the space in May and June.

Additionally, this summer, the Columbia is partnering up with theatre company Robin Hood Productions to put together an evening of short, one-act plays in July in the conference center.

The Columbia Theatre does not plan on having any summer camps this season, but Winter said he hopes for more educational activities.

"I hope that under my leadership here we will have more educational things happening in the summer like summer theatre camps, but right now, we don't," he said.

Winter says that this summer pause does not have to do with COVID-19, as the season is typically used for cleaning and preparing. He said that the theatre functions similarly to a school in that everything begins to boom again around mid-August.

Learn more about all upcoming productions at columbiatheatre.org.

Read more on The Lion's Roar.