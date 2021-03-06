Columbia Theatre Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ

Columbia Theatre has announced its production of The Wizard of Oz, directed by Columbia Theatre's Artistic Director Jim Winter.

Follow the yellow brick road to the third and most lavish of the company's three "Columbia Originals" productions. This musical spectacle will feature talented community actors spanning every generation and the behind the scenes talents of community all-stars Brent Goodrich, Chelsea Tallo Little, Paul Catalanotto, Steve Schepker, Olivia Graziano, the Paris Parker salon team and many more! Just watch out for those flying monkeys.

Tickets are $29 for adults and $15 for students

Performance schedule:

March 11-13, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m.

March 21, 2021 @ 2 p.m.

March 26-27, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m.

March 28, 2021 @ 2 p.m.

Due to Social Distancing, seats are blocked in pairs for online purchase. If you need more than 2 tickets, please contact the box office at (985) 543-4371 to purchase.