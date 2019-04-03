Clay LeBlanc, Jake Exavier, Kyron, Starz, The Vital Signs and YoungZae Join Annual BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE Music Program

Emerging young New Orleans artists Blue Crab Redemption, Clay LeBlanc, Jake Exavier, Kyron, Starz, The Vital Signs and YoungZae have been chosen to participate in Music Forward Foundation's annual "Bringing Down the House" education program.

Bringing Down the House is the free program that helps underserved youth, ages 14-20, who aspire to careers in the music business, navigate the music industry, learn business strategies, and develop the knowledge and confidence for a career in the industry. It inspires musical careers by cultivating and celebrating emerging artists, connecting them to industry insiders and showcasing their talents on legendary stages nationwide.

As part of the Live Nation Entertainment and House of Blues organizations, the nonprofit Music Forward Foundation offers an unmatched, nationwide network of music industry professionals to help guide tomorrow's music innovators and leaders.

Handpicked from hundreds of applicants by Live Nation talent buyers, the New Orleans-area artists were selected based on talent, originality and sound quality.

The Bringing Down the House class will be participating in a series of interactive workshops on Saturdays throughout the spring of 2019. During the working sessions participants will connect with industry leaders to learn more about the music business, marketing, stage presence and live production.

The New Orleans program will culminate with a free, live showcase, for all-ages, featuring the Bringing Down the House class of 2019 on Thursday, May 16, at the House of Blues New Orleans, 225 Decatur Street, at 7 p.m. Friends, family and fans are invited to attend and celebrate these rising young talents.

The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation invests $1 million annually in educational programs, workshops and showcases for underserved youth interested in music industry careers.

For a complete list of participants in the Bringing Down the House music education program visit https://hobmusicforward.org/class-of-2019/.





