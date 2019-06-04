COME FROM AWAY Attendees Donate Nearly One Thousand Items To Help Covenant House

Today, Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans announced that it received nearly one thousand toiletry items in response to the donation drive they hosted for Covenant House, which provides shelter and services to homeless, runaway and at-risk youth ages 16-22. The donation drive was held during the New Orleans engagement of COME FROM AWAY at the Saenger Theatre.

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans was inspired by COME FROM AWAY's message of kindness and friendship to host this donation drive for the residents of Covenant House, said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney regional president. Show attendees truly embraced this message as well. We are encouraged by the generosity of our community and thank everyone who contributed to the donation drive at the Saenger Theatre.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, COME FROM AWAY closed out the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2018-2019 season. For more information on the upcoming 2019-2020 Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans season, visit www.BroadwayInNewOrleans.com.

Please visit: www.ComeFromAway.com





