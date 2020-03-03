Broadway In New Orleans Hosts Mardi Gras Bead Donation Drive During JERSEY BOYS At The Saenger Theatre

Now that the Mardi Gras season has come and gone, Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans will host a Mardi Gras throws donation drive for The Arc of Greater New Orleans (ArcGNO) as part of the JERSEY BOYS weekend engagement at the Saenger Theatre, March 6-8, 2020. For more than 30 years, ArcGNO has created wage-earning jobs for individuals with intellectual disabilities by recycling Mardi Gras throws.

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans is asking show attendees to donate a variety of Mardi Gras throws, such as beads, plush throws, toys and krewe specialty items. Throws that are broken, wet or soiled should not be donated. All the recycled items end up in the ArcGNO Mardi Gras Recycle Center, which is one of three social enterprises managed by ArcGNO. The center employs nearly 50 people with intellectual disabilities, either full or part-time, and operates year-round. Throws are sorted, repackaged and sold in the non-profit's retail store located at 925 Labarre Rd. in Metairie.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, JERSEY BOYS will play as a season option at the Saenger Theatre March 6-8, 2020. Tickets for JERSEY BOYS begin at $30 and are available at BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone (800) 982-2787 or at the Saenger Theatre box office. Group sales are offered for groups of 10 or more and will be available by calling (504) 615-6607. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. For more information, please visit www.JerseyBoysTour.com or BroadwayInNewOrleans.com.

"We are thrilled that Broadway in New Orleans and JERSEY BOYS are coming together to host a donation drive for The Arc of Greater New Orleans," said Herb Blum, Hancock Whitney senior vice president. "We hope show attendees will use this opportunity to donate Mardi Gras throws that will help create jobs for individuals with intellectual disabilities in our community."

Visit the JERSEY BOYS website at www.JerseyBoysTour.com.





