Baton Rouge Symphony returns this week with Andrew Grams conducting Brahms.

With a unique combination of intensity, enthusiasm, and technical clarity, American conductor Andrew Grams has steadily built a reputation for his dynamic concerts, ability to connect with audiences, and long-term orchestra building.

Taiwanese-American violinist Richard Lin is the Gold Medalist of the 10th Quadrennial International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, which took place in September of 2018. Passionate about chamber music, Richard will give concerts in the United States as a member of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's Bowers Program and perform at Music@Menlo.

Andrew Grams, conductor

Richard Lin, violin

Program:

WEBER: Overture to Der Freischutz

STRAVINSKY: Concerto in E-flat "Dumbarton Oaks"

BRAHMS: Violin Concerto

The performance is on January 27. Learn more at https://www.brso.org/event-calendar/gramsbrahms.