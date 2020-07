Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is offering a virtual performance for purchase, in lieu of their cancelled production, She Moves...

The virtual showing features on-stage performances of new BRBT choreography.

The link is available on July 18, 2020 and will be emailed to you ASAP. Purchase at https://one.bidpal.net/brbtvirtual/ticketing.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You