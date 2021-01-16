Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre Presents Virtual CINDERELLA

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has announced a virtual Cinderella!

Available from February 12-21, this virtual performance of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Cinderella was filmed live at the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts in 2018 and you can get a private link to relive the magic at home!

One of the company's favorite productions, Cinderella, is fun for all ages with its cast of bumbling stepsisters, a difficult stepmother, a host of fairies, and a young girl who overcomes all to marry the charming prince!

Your $45 "ticket" allows you to view either the April 13 or 14 performance.

For a little more Cinderella fun, add a purchase of your very own "Magic Slipper" to decorate!

Learn more at https://batonrougeballet.org/a-virtual-cinderella/.