Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre Cancels Performance of SHE MOVES...

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has announced the cancellation of its performance, She Moves...

The following statement was released:

Unable to reschedule, BRBT has determined that it must cancel its much anticipated spring performance, She Moves . . . We were very excited to bring you classic and new works of choreography that portrayed the strength of women, however with the current restrictions on gathering and shelter-at-home directives, we are unable to bring you this show on its May 1-2 dates. If we are able to schedule a modified studio performance, please join us to share in the strong spirit of dance.

Tickets purchased through the Manship Theatre, as well as the canceled performance on season tickets, will be fully refunded. For information on how to donate the amount of the ticket cost back to the company, call (225) 766-8379.

For more information, visit batonrougeballet.org.





