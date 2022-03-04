BWW Nola: What's On This Week (March 4-6)

The House That Will Not Stand

Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre (616 St. Peter St. New Orleans, LA)

Runs March 4-20

Sensuous, witty, heartbreaking, and uplifting, the 2019 Obie Award-winning, THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND by Marcus Gardley unearths a story about free women of color in 1836 New Orleans, where Black Creole women entered into common-law marriages with rich white men. But the house that Beartrice built-on a foundation of wealth, freedom, and secrets-threatens to collapse after her man mysteriously dies and her three unwed daughters realize that his money could cost them the people they love. THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND is a humorous and gripping family drama told in a rich, lyrical river of words.

Featuring a cast of Nola actors, including Troi Bechet, Tameka Bob, Grace Gibson, Jarrell Hamilton, Eden James, Laurita Marie, Tommye Myrick, and Elexis Selmon.

The Glass Menagerie

Theatre Baton Rouge (7155 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA)

Runs March 4-13

From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son Tom and unmarried daughter Laura. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles - alcohol, movies, and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura - which only heightens Amanda's anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfields are flooded with hope. But it's unclear if his presence will change things for the better or shatter their fragile illusions. Come see this Tennessee Williams classic come to life on the TBR Stage!

Featuring a cast of BR actors, including Mike McDonough, Peggy Sweeney McDonald, C. Jaye Miller, and Brandon Taylor Smith.

Noises Off

30 By Ninety Theatre (880 Lafayette St. Mandeville, LA)

Runs March 5-20

Called "the funniest farce ever written," NOISES OFF presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing's On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

Featuring a cast of local Northshore actors, including Amy Riddell, Jason Leader, Jonathan Damare, Camille Bechac, Rachael Knaps, Michael Breath, Jr., Emily Carmadelle, Matthew Boese, and Tom Hassinger.



