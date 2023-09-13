BACK IN THE DAY Premieres in New Orleans Next Month

The world premiere of local playwright Harold Ellis Clark’s play, Back in The Day, comes to New Orleans. Directed by Lauren Turner Hines, performances will take place, beginning on October 12-22 (Thursday through Sunday of each week) at the André Cailloux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice, 2541 Bayou Road in New Orleans. Tickets, ranging from $20.00 to $35.00, are on sale now and may be purchased at www.nodreamdeferrednola.com. Please call (504) 957-2743 for group sales inquiries.

The play, set in present-day Algiers, LA, reunites an ex-offender, recently released from prison, with the woman she rescued from a violent incident 16 years earlier. It stars Karen Kaia Livers, Del Joseph, April Louise, Riga Ruby, and Martin “Bats” Bradford.

No Dream Deferred NOLA’s Producing Artistic Director, Lauren Turner Hines, says, “We are so grateful to co-produce this production with HEC Communications and we are grateful to Harold for crafting this story because it has the power to transform the community. Back in the Day amplifies the voices of those who we seldom hear from. No Dream Deferred NOLA’s mission is to bring these voices center stage”.

Back in the Day earned Harold a $6,000 2023 Sherri Marina Memorial Grant, which will be used to support the world premiere. He also was named a finalist for the 2020 Trustus Playwrights’ Festival (Columbia, SC) for the play.