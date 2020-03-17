All Performances Are Cancelled At Rivertown Theaters And Will Be Re-scheduled
All performances at Rivertown Theaters are cancelled until further notice and will be re-scheduled for later dates.
The cancellations include for "Peter & The Starcatcher," Ricky Graham's "The Golden Girls," and Disney's Moana, Jr. as well as "The Drowsy Chaperone" (originally planned for May 1 - 17 as necessary).
The company stated, "The safety, health and welfare of our staff and patrons are of utmost important to Rivertown Theaters."