ART OF THE FEAST, a Night of Music, Food, Wine and Art to Benefit The NOCCA Institute

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, join The NOCCA Institute for ART OF THE FEAST, a celebration of music, food, and fine art. Whether you attend in person or enjoy from the comfort of your home, you'll experience a fabulous meal, great music, and a chance to win artwork, vacation packages, and more in our silent auction and raffle. Reserve your seat, check out the auction, and purchase raffle tickets at ArtOfTheFeast.com.

ART OF THE FEAST generates important funds for The NOCCA Institute, which oversees programs like support for students, artist residencies, and many other initiatives that benefit the young artists at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), as well as their teachers and the community.

IN-PERSON

In Press Street Station and NOCCA's Chevron Forum (600 Homer Plessy Way), guests will enjoy an exquisite five-course, seasonally inspired chef's dinner and wine pairing. ART OF THE FEAST's special, one-time menu will be designed and executed by 2017 Culinary Arts alum Quentin Jackson and the fantastic, six-time James Beard Award-winning chefs of Link Restaurant Group: Stephen Stryjewski, Donald Link, Ryan Prewitt, and Maggie Scale.

Live entertainment will be provided by alumni Kevin Gullage and Doreen Ketchens, as well as an alumni jazz ensemble. Guests will also be able to peruse artwork and other items in our silent auction. Tickets to this very special event are $400. Purchase your seat and get a head-start on the auction at ArtOfTheFeast.com.

ART OF THE FEAST will follow all current COVID-19 safety protocols.

AT-HOME

Opt for an at-home celebration, and you'll enjoy a fantastic four-course dinner for two! Choose between a meal from one of New Orleans' most iconic restaurants, Galatoire's, or one prepared by James Beard Award-winner (and NOCCA's Chef-in-Residence) Frank Brigtsen.

The menu from Brigtsen's Restaurant includes:

Butternut shrimp bisque

House salad with local organic greens, feta, spiced pecans, croutons, pickled red onion, cane vinegar dressing

Grilled striped bass with crabmeat bordelaise

Pecan pie with caramel sauce

The menu from Galatoire's features:

Turtle soup au sherry

Bistro romaine salad with grape tomatoes, blue cheese, and creole dressing

Creole glazed porkloin with Lyonnaise potatoes, broccoli, and andouille cornbread

Black bottom tartlet with Oreo crust, pecans, caramel and chocolate sauce, and chantilly

Pick up your dinner and savor it while listening to one of our custom-made music playlists for Spotify and YouTube. And of course, you can scan the silent auction and place bids, right from your phone or other mobile device.

Dinners are $150, with a very limited number available. Reserve yours and place auction bids at ArtOfTheFeast.com.

SILENT AUCTION AND RAFFLE

ART OF THE FEAST also features a huge silent auction, with original artwork, vacation packages, staycation packages, gift certificates, and much, much more. We've also put together an "art, wine, and spirits raffle", where one lucky winner will receive three great prizes:

A 12"x16" canvas print giclée titled Oyster Red Pearl by Becky Fos. Donated by Gallery B. Fos: Fair market value: $400.

A spirits collection from local distillery Seven Three Distilling Co. The collection includes a 750ml bottle of Black Pearl Rum, Gentilly Gin, St. Roch Vodka, St. Roch Cucumber Vodka, Irish Channel Whiskey, and Marigny Moonshine, which is embellished by Becky Fos. Fair market value of bottles: $220. Fair market value of embellishment: Priceless

A wine tasting for up to 8 people in NOLA Wine Merchant's private tasting room. You'll be informed and entertained with a personalized tasting created at your direction and led by Geoff Worden. With nearly 30 years of experience in the wine industry, he has a plethora of information but also knows how to make sure your event is relaxed and fun. Whether you have a specific theme in mind or not, NOLA Wine Merchant can help build a memorable event for you and your guests that everyone will enjoy. Fair market value: $500

Remember: you don't have to attend ART OF THE FEAST to place a bid in the silent auction or purchase raffle tickets! Find out more at ArtOfTheFeast.com.