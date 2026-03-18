bergenPAC to Present ARE YOU READY FOR IT? A TAYLOR EXPERIENCE

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bergenPAC will present ARE YOU READY FOR IT? A TAYLOR EXPERIENCE on Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in Englewood, New Jersey.

The production is designed to recreate the staging and style of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour through a theatrical concert format. The show stars Traci Marie, who has previously opened for artists including Tony Orlando and The Righteous Brothers. The performance incorporates a live band, choreography, multimedia visuals, costume changes, and audience participation elements.

The tribute concert aims to reflect multiple eras of Swift’s music, with attention to visual and performance details associated with her live tours. The production has received nominations for Tribute Artist of the Year at the Josie Music Awards in 2024 and 2025.

Tickets, priced at $29, $39, and $49, will go on sale Friday, March 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m.