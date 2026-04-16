ANNIE To Be Presented By BergenPAC Performing Arts School This Summer

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bergenPAC’s Performing Arts School has announced its summer production of Annie, set to run July 31 through August 2 on bergenPAC’s Taub Stage in Englewood.

The musical, based on the comic strip by Harold Gray, will be directed by Alexander R. Diaz, with choreography by Kirsten Lane and music direction by Glenn Gordon. The production is part of the school’s annual summer musical program, now in its 15th year, which provides students with a rehearsal process modeled on professional theater.

“Bringing Annie to bergenPAC’s Taub Stage has been a creative venture I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Diaz said. “This production is also a wonderful opportunity to introduce first-time theatergoers to a high-caliber musical without the hassle of going to Broadway.”

The program has become a recurring part of the organization’s arts education offerings, with participants performing in a full-scale production at the conclusion of their training.

bergenPAC’s Performing Arts School has produced alumni who have gone on to careers in the industry, including Rachel Zegler, Vince Ermita, Levi Blaise Coleman, and Felice Kakaletris.

Auditions for the production will take place May 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the Taub Stage at bergenPAC.

Annie will run July 31 through August 2 at bergenPAC, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey.