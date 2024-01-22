bergenPAC In Englewood Invites New Jersey Businesses To Their Business Circle Breakfast Meeting

Attendees will also be able to tour the newly renovated bergenpPAC, following a stunning renovation project.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

bergenPAC In Englewood Invites New Jersey Businesses To Their Business Circle Breakfast Meeting

Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC), New Jersey's vibrant performing arts center in Englewood, invites New Jersey-based businesses to join them for an open-house Business Circle Breakfast meeting on Tuesday, February 13, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 
 
The Business Circle Breakfast FREE event offers attending organizations the opportunity to meet and collaborate with fellow business owners and to learn what benefits their company can gain from joining the Business Circle. Attendees will also be able to tour the newly renovated bergenpPAC, following a stunning renovation project. New amenities to the historic building include:

  • Upgraded light and sound systems.
  • New seating and carpeting.
  • A modernized lobby with an expansion on concession stands.
  • More restrooms.

The renovation also preserved some of the building's original 1920s charm by refreshing the proscenium and arches with a coat of gold paint.
 
"The essence of the Business Circle is in collaborating with neighboring organizations to enhance their visibility before a captivated audience. We aim to create exceptional experiences for pre-show and post-show dining while providing our patrons with accessibility to resources that bolster and support the arts while promoting one's business," says bergenPAC Executive Alex Diaz. 
 
The Business Circle forges strategic partnerships with other local businesses. They cast a broader spotlight by pooling resources and audiences, illuminating each partner's unique offerings to an engaged crowd. The Business Circle offers opportunities for excellent marketing and access to employee-only benefits. These include the collaborating company's logo on the bergenPAC website for one year, company coupons put into ticket envelopes, social media posts, a full-page spotlight ad for one year, VIP room access, an employee discount on tickets, and more. Companies can choose between a Gold or Platinum Business Circle level, granting access to a year of exclusive benefits. 
 
Those interested in attending the Business Circle Breakfast meeting should RSVP to amy@bergenpac.org
 
Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. The theater's legacy started in 1926 when it opened as the Englewood Plaza movie theater. United Artists purchased the building in 1967 and kept the doors open until 1973. Through the efforts of a group of local citizens under the leadership of John Harms, the John Harms Center came to life in 1976. In 2003, a small group of dedicated individuals led by Frank Huttle III helped preserve this special theater and rechristened it the Bergen Performing Arts Center. The historic Art Deco-style theater boasts one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, attracting a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The bergenPAC's Performing Arts School – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reaches more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, "hands-on" training in music, dance, and theater by industry professionals. Through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons, the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School can thrive and enrich our community.




