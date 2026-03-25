bergenPAC Adds MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS, PLIM PLIM LIVE, And MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL To 2026 Lineup

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bergenPAC has announced three new shows for its 2026 lineup: MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS PRESENTS: BEATLES / ZEPPELIN / DOORS on May 30, PLIM PLIM LIVE on October 4, and MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL on November 19 at the Englewood, New Jersey venue. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27, 2026 at 11:00 a.m.

MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS PRESENTS: BEATLES / ZEPPELIN / DOORS

Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

This tribute performance combines the music of three bands—The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors—into a single concert experience. The show blends material from each group, featuring well-known songs drawn from their catalogs.

Tickets: $29–$59

PLIM PLIM LIVE

Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Plim Plim Live: Musical Energy is an interactive children’s performance centered on music, movement, and participation. The story follows characters Fiona and Adri as they work with Plim Plim and friends to restore the energy needed for a concert, inviting the audience to take part through singing, dancing, and games.

Tickets: $29–$59

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL

Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Menopause The Musical follows four women who meet at a lingerie sale and bond over shared experiences including memory loss, hot flashes, and other life changes. Set to popular songs from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, the show has been performed internationally for more than two decades.

Tickets: $49–$79

Ticket Information

Tickets for all performances will go on sale Friday, March 27 at 11:00 a.m. and will be available via Ticketmaster or by calling bergenPAC’s box office at (201) 227-1030.