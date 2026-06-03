Zimmerli Art Museum to Launch Global Digital Resource for Soviet Nonconformist Art

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The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University—New Brunswick has announced the launch of a new website (dodge.zimmerli.rutgers.edu), dedicated to its internationally renowned Norton and Nancy Dodge Collection of Nonconformist Art from the Soviet Union, the largest collection of its kind in the world.

This new digital platform provides access to the Zimmerli's comprehensive visual and archival materials, an invaluable tool for everyone working in the field of Soviet and post-Soviet cultural history.

"The works in the Dodge Collection are testament to an entire generation of artists who understood, at considerable personal risk, that form itself was a political act,” said Maura Reilly, director of the Zimmerli. “For too long, the narratives surrounding this work have been fragmented and under-contextualized, and many of the artists and cultural communities represented here have received far less visibility than their work deserves. This new database will change all that.”

Developing this unprecedented resource would not have been possible without an international team of contributors. In addition to museum staff and digital specialists, 10 research managers, 21 translators, 11 editors and more than 150 scholars contributed their time and expertise. This initial iteration features hundreds of biographic entries about artists from 10 countries, and some 1,200 related works of art. Research articles explore the origins of the Dodge Collection, as well as defining moments in nonconformism in Armenia, the Baltics, Belarus, Latvia and Ukraine.

The new site was introduced during “Art and Dissent,” the conference held at the Zimmerli on April 30 and May 1, 2026. Fifteen scholars joined museum representatives to highlight the global significance of the Dodge Collection as a primary resource for research, teaching and the reexamination of Soviet‑era art through a contemporary lens. In addition to the launch of the new website, the conference featured several roundtable discussions, with a keynote by Madina Tlostanova, a decolonial theorist and professor at Linköping University in Sweden. Research managers—including current and former Dodge Fellows—discussed diverse topics featured in articles that spotlight Armenia, Baltic countries, Belarus, Central Asia, Georgia, Ukraine and Russia. The agenda and scholars' biographies are available in the conference program and videos of sessions are available on the Zimmerli's YouTube channel.

The Dodge website and conference were made possible by the generous support of the ADWT Endowment and Operating Fund, with additional support from the Avenir Foundation Endowment Fund and the Trust for Mutual Understanding. Special thanks to the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) for their informational sponsorship of the conference program. Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts offered additional support.

ABOUT THE DODGE COLLECTION

Thanks to a remarkable 1991 donation from Norton and Nancy Dodge, the Zimmerli Art Museum holds the largest collection of Soviet nonconformist art in the world. More than 25,000 works by over 1,500 artists reveal a culture that defied the strict, state-imposed conventions of Socialist Realism. This encyclopedic array of nonconformist art extends from about 1956 to 1991, from the beginning of Khrushchev's cultural “thaw” to the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The collection includes nonconformist art produced in Soviet Russia and beyond, in the ethnically diverse republics of Armenia, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Large archival holdings support scholarship in the collection.

That scope of the Dodge Collection is further enriched by the Zimmerli's George Riabov Collection of Russian Art and the generous gift of Claude and Nina Gruen, which extended the story into the post-Soviet 1990s and 2000s. Together, these holdings offer something genuinely rare: a continuous, richly documented view of artistic practice across centuries and across what was, for much of the 20th century, a largely closed world.

ZIMMERLI ART MUSEUM | RUTGERS

The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is one of the largest and most distinguished university-based museums in the country. Its far-reaching exhibitions and public programs explore creative expression from antiquity to the present day, with a focus on underrepresented artists and overlooked historical narratives. The institution stewards more than 75,000 works of art across all media, with strengths in post-war American art, 19th-century French art and cabaret culture, Soviet nonconformist art, and global Japanism. As a teaching museum and public collection, the Zimmerli is a critical educational hub for over 55,000 visitors annually. Rutgers stands among America's highest-ranked, most diverse research universities. Founded in 1766, it is the nation's eighth-oldest institution of higher learning.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Admission is free. The museum is located at 71 Hamilton Street (at George Street) on the College Avenue Campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick. The Zimmerli is a short walk from the NJ Transit train station in New Brunswick, midway between New York City and Philadelphia.

The Zimmerli Art Museum is open Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday, as well as major holidays and the month of August. For the most current information, including accessibility and parking, visit zimmerli.rutgers.edu.

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