Young Organist Isabella Isza Wu Makes Her Ocean Grove Debut

The performance is on Wednesday July 19 at 7:30 PM.

Jul. 11, 2023

As part of the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association's ongoing organ concert series, young organist Isabella Isza Wu will make her Ocean Grove debut on Wednesday July 19 at 7:30 PM. This is a free recital. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove NJ. All facilities are handicapped accessible. For more information, visit Click Here

Her concert will feature works by Eugene Gigout, Herbert Howells, Josef Rheinberger, Percy Whitlock, Claude Debussy, Marcel Dupre, Jonathan Scott, and Theodore Dubois.

Originally from Madison, WI, Ms. Wu is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Organ Performance at the Curtis Institute of Music after completing her bachelor's degree in Piano Performance at Northwestern University.

After being encouraged to pursue organ as an undergrad, Isza has since then performed at Longwood Gardens, Macy's Wanamaker, Bryn Mawr Presbyterian and Christ Church in Philadelphia, St. Luke's Episcopal in Evanston, and American Guild of Organists regional conventions, among others. She recently returned from a study trip in Paris, where she played at St. Suplice, Versailles, and La Madeleine.

At Curtis, Isza holds the Charles and Judith Freyer Fellowship and studies organ with Alan Morrison. She is the Organ Scholar at Saint Mark's Church in Philadelphia under the guidance of Robert McCormick and Thomas Gaynor. She also studies harpsichord with Leon Schelhase and improvisation with Matthew Glandorf. Isza has been grateful to have studied or had masterclasses with several of today's leading organists including: Paul Jacobs, Christa Rakich, Ken Cowan, Oliver Latry, and Katelyn Emerson.


Passionate about forming connections through music, Isza is a frequent keyboard collaborator and music educator. During her time at Northwestern, she was highly involved with the Alice Millar Chapel Choir and directed the Pipe Organ Series, which focused on involving more students with the pipe organ. She has worked at several award-winning music education programs, including The People's Music School (Chicago), Madison Symphony Orchestra, and Northwestern's Academy of Music and Special Education. Isza continues to maintain a private studio in Philadelphia, teaching organ, piano, and violin.




