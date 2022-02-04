Willy Russell's SHIRLEY VALENTINE to be Presented at The Gateway Playhouse

KCKB Productions will present Philadelphia and Hedgerow Theatre favorite Susan Wefel in Willy Russell's " Shirley Valentine" with special direction by Micki Sharpe at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point,NJ on Sunday February 13th at 3pm and Monday February 14th at 7pm.

Shirley Valentine is a middle-aged housewife, taken for granted by her husband Joe. She spends her days cooking, cleaning, and quite literally talking to the kitchen wall. She longs for adventure and thinks back to her days as a carefree, rebellious teenager. Her chance for adventure comes when her friend Jane asks her to accompany her on an all-expenses-paid holiday to Greece where she meets Lothario Costas, who makes her feel young and alive again. When it's time to return home, Shirley must make a decision.

Susan Wefel is a graduate of The School of Theater at Boston University and is a 43 year veteran actress and company member of Hedgerow Theatre in Rose Valley, Pa. . She has studied under Dolores Tanner, Rose Schulman, Janet Kelsey, Louis Lippa, and Penelope Reed.

Recent Hedgerow Roles include Nunsense (Sister Mary Hubert), One Perfect Rose (Dorothy Parker), Radio Gals (Hazel), No Sex Please, We're British (Mother), Pride and Prejudice (Mrs Bennett), and the annual A Christmas Carol, in which she has performed for 28 years!

Seen at Media Theater in The Addams Family, Les Miserables, Billy Elliot, To Kill a Mockingbird, Side Show, Romeo and Juliet and Eleanor, the musical. Winner of Broadway World Award for Best Supporting Actress of Philadelphia for portrayal of Grandma in Billy Elliot.

For Tickets Please call 609-653-0553 or purchase online at

www.gatewaybythebay.org

Gateway Playhouse 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point, NJ 08244