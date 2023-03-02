West Windsor Arts Will Host MUSIC NIGHT With Super Jack and Guy DeRosa

West Windsor Arts is bringing together a diverse lineup of local musicians, including harmonica legend Guy DeRosa and singer-songwriter Super Jack, for a 17+ show on Saturday, March 11, at 7 pm. The duo will be joined by rapper Kaiser Unique and soul singer Záire for a night of music that refuses to be defined by any one genre, or even a handful.

"I make a lot of music that seeks to divide the boundaries of genre. My sounds range from punk, R&B, hip hop and electronic, to reggae, blues, folk and some neo-soul," explains Super Jack, who got his start as a young teen playing at open mics at West Windsor Arts. This concert, a homecoming of sorts for Super Jack, is especially meaningful to the popular local musician because he gets to try out some new sounds and material with Guy DeRosa.

"I had opened for Guy at a show. He had this new way of playing harmonica, feeding it through his amps, that was incredible. We got to talking after the show. I remember he had this suitcase full of harmonicas. He told me he liked what I was doing (musically), that it was a good fit. So we decided to play some shows together."

Their collaboration, while still fairly young, has already produced some new original material with a unique sound. "The show at West Windsor Arts will be a little more folksy and bluesy than some of my local basement shows," adds Super Jack, who plays a lot around local college campuses. "It will include covers as well as new material I have been working on with Guy. He has been playing for decades and definitely has his own unique style."

Together they share a kindred spirit and a talent for reinventing a variety of musical styles. "We are excited to provide a venue for local talent who are experimenting and collaborating so fluidly. Having Super Jack come back to us as an up-and-coming artist while introducing new musicians and audiences to West Windsor Arts is gratifying to see," says Aylin Green, executive director of West Windsor Arts.

West Windsor Arts is expanding its community-focused programming to include more frequent "pop-up" kinds of musical events appealing to varied audiences. "It's all part of our commitment to bring people together while also helping to support diverse arts programs," adds Green.

"It's great to see this kind of support for local artists in smaller towns like West Windsor. It's not easy to earn a living as an artist. I got my start as a teen, just showing up at open mics. The one I frequented the most was at West Windsor Arts," says Super Jack. "I have wanted to be a musician since I was 15." While the 22-year-old musician and producer says he is still "working it all out," he is well on his way.

Registration is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Seating is limited at this 17+ show. For more information, visit westwindsorarts.org/event/super-jack-and-guy-derosa.