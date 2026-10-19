WRITERS & ACTORS AT THE BARRYMORE to Present New Works in Fort Lee
Michael Sorvino, Danielle Ferland, and other Broadway performers will stage new works at The Barrymore Film Center & Museum.
'Writers & Actors At The Barrymore', a unique theatrical event featuring "incubations" of new works for theater and film, takes center stage at The Barrymore Film Center & Museum, 1 Park Avenue, Fort Lee NJ 07024 on Thursday, November 19th at 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale at https://barrymorefilmcenter.org/full-schedule
This new series from Black Box Studios, known as Northern New Jersey's incubator for new and under produced plays by world-class artists or their estates, is thus far a quarterly evening of unpublished, brand new scenes and short pieces from writers such as Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Matt Okin, Tom Cavanaugh, Glenn Taranto, Lou Martini Jr., Michael Gurin and others.
Familiar actors from Broadway, television, and film will perform the pieces in dynamic staged readings, including a majority of NJ-based artists. Scheduled to appear on 11/19 are: Michael Sorvino, Danielle Ferland, Lou Martini Jr., Glenn Taranto, Mattea Backus, Chris Lazzaro, Alex Tavis, Alison Miller, Michael Larson, and more soon-to-be-announced!
Nina Larson, Executive Director of The BFC elaborates: “The Barrymore Film Center is all about bringing people together through the magic of the performing arts and visual storytelling. We're delighted to welcome this November theatrical event to Fort Lee, a community with a remarkable entertainment legacy, and to give audiences another opportunity to enjoy the excitement of live performance.”
The Barrymore Film Center is a nonprofit cultural destination rooted in Fort Lee, the birthplace of American cinema, bringing people together through visual media, exhibitions, live events, and education: https://barrymorefilmcenter.org/.
Black Box Studios, in residence at Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall, creates professional theater, presents unique special events in Bergen County and NYC, and remains the area's original collaborative performing arts school est. 2008. BBS is a noted 'incubator' for new and under produced works alongside world-class writers including Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, John Patrick Shanley, as well the Estates of Edward Albee, of Sam Shepard, and of I.B. Singer.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
|
Pipeline
Vanguard Theater (10/08-10/25) PHOTOS
|
The Hello Girls
Old Library Theatre (10/16-10/25)
|
Discover Tchaikovsky
New Jersey Symphony (5/15-5/15)
|
Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey: A Viennese November Fest
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (11/14-11/15)
|
Merry, Merry Mischief: Holiday Classics
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/19-12/19)
|
C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (11/06-11/06)
|
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/20-5/20)
|
Batman Returns in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/06-3/06)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Paper Mill Playhouse (3/17-4/25)