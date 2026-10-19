WRITERS & ACTORS AT THE BARRYMORE to Present New Works in Fort Lee

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'Writers & Actors At The Barrymore', a unique theatrical event featuring "incubations" of new works for theater and film, takes center stage at The Barrymore Film Center & Museum, 1 Park Avenue, Fort Lee NJ 07024 on Thursday, November 19th at 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale at https://barrymorefilmcenter.org/full-schedule

This new series from Black Box Studios, known as Northern New Jersey's incubator for new and under produced plays by world-class artists or their estates, is thus far a quarterly evening of unpublished, brand new scenes and short pieces from writers such as Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Matt Okin, Tom Cavanaugh, Glenn Taranto, Lou Martini Jr., Michael Gurin and others.

Familiar actors from Broadway, television, and film will perform the pieces in dynamic staged readings, including a majority of NJ-based artists. Scheduled to appear on 11/19 are: Michael Sorvino, Danielle Ferland, Lou Martini Jr., Glenn Taranto, Mattea Backus, Chris Lazzaro, Alex Tavis, Alison Miller, Michael Larson, and more soon-to-be-announced!

Nina Larson, Executive Director of The BFC elaborates: “The Barrymore Film Center is all about bringing people together through the magic of the performing arts and visual storytelling. We're delighted to welcome this November theatrical event to Fort Lee, a community with a remarkable entertainment legacy, and to give audiences another opportunity to enjoy the excitement of live performance.”

The Barrymore Film Center is a nonprofit cultural destination rooted in Fort Lee, the birthplace of American cinema, bringing people together through visual media, exhibitions, live events, and education: https://barrymorefilmcenter.org/.

Black Box Studios, in residence at Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall, creates professional theater, presents unique special events in Bergen County and NYC, and remains the area's original collaborative performing arts school est. 2008. BBS is a noted 'incubator' for new and under produced works alongside world-class writers including Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, John Patrick Shanley, as well the Estates of Edward Albee, of Sam Shepard, and of I.B. Singer.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 03 Hrs 02 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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