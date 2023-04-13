WATER BY THE SPOONFUL Comes to the Eagle Theatre Next Month

The real and digital worlds collide this May 4-21 at Eagle Theatre with award-winning drama, Water by the Spoonful. The 2012 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is written by Philadelphia native, Quiara Alegría Hudes, known best for her work on the complete A Soldier's Fugue Trilogy, of which Water by the Spoonful is a part, and the book for the acclaimed musical In the Heights.

The playwright's roots come front and center, with Philadelphia as the central location for the action of the play. Elliot Ortiz is a Marine veteran returned from Iraq and living back home in North Philly. Still haunted by the war, he navigates the dissonance of his family relationships while in the midst of the loss of a loved one. Meanwhile, a Cyber Community of recovering addicts connects over their own journeys toward personal redemption. When the two worlds collide, Elliot faces his greatest challenge - how to break from the past and move into a new future. Water by the Spoonful is a captivating story about family, freedom, and self-acceptance that highlights that we all have far more in common than we realize.

Eagle is thrilled to welcome Philadelphia director and artist, Ang(ela) Bey, to direct:

"In high school, I met Quiara through a mentorship program at Philadelphia Young Playwrights. I read Water By the Spoonful for the first time in college. Since, I've wanted to direct this play.

At its core, Spoonful is a story about the cost of isolation and the healing power of community. Our production emphasizes these dynamic relationships. It is intimate and tangible. It strips away embellishments, without the sacrifice of surprise and exhilaration. The result is a world that moves fluidly like water and lives in the blueprint of Quiara's poetry. Our kinetic, generous ensemble rises to the occasion, captivating with you every word, step, and breath," says Bey.

Eagle's stage will be transformed into a digital landscape, with projection and scenic design by Michael Long and Andrew Robinson respectively, emphasizing the cyberspace and physical spaces these characters share. The worlds blur and intersect, highlighting the positive potential of the online community to serve as a hub for connection, while simultaneously revealing how challenging connection can be in the "real world," too. Costumes are designed by Anna Sorrentino, with inspiration emphasizing the fluidity between the cyber and "real" spaces. These characters feel like friends and neighbors, reminding audiences that these characters' stories of redemption and personal journeys mimic contemporary struggles of Americans today.

The cast of Water by the Spoonful includes local Philly and NJ performers Robert Asencio as Elliot, Rachel O'Hanlon Rodriguez as Yaz, Janeena Piñero-Deniz as Odessa, Hammonton's Amy Boehly as Orangutan, Jed Krivisky as Fountainhead, Jerrod Ganesh as Ghost, and NYC actor, Michael W. Gaines as Chutes and Ladders.

The production team also includes Jordan Chester (Production Stage Manager), Mia Fabi (Production Manager), Dash Williams (Sound Design), Jade Chandler (Prop Designer), Bless Rudisill (Lighting Designer) and Autumn Blalock (Dramaturg).

The production will host a Veteran's Performance on Sunday, May 14th at 2pm, with $10 tickets offered for active and Veteran members of the military. Following the performance, production dramaturg, Autumn Blalock, will host a post-show discussion with panelists to be announced at a later date.

"The central character of Elliot is actually inspired by the real-life experiences of the playwright's cousin, who is a former Marine and an Iraq war veteran. The resonance between the events of the story and the events of American veterans is powerful. Since the play's first release to the world, veteran audiences have found strength in seeing some of their struggles spoken out loud.The show is as inspiring as it is entertaining," says Blalock.

ASL-Interpreted performances will be offered on Friday, May 19th and Sunday, May 21st as part of the NJ Theatre Alliance 2023 Stages Festival, made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; Fund for the New Jersey Blind; New Jersey Manufacturers; and Customers Bank. www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.

Water by the Spoonful begins with a Pay-What-You-Decide preview performance on Thursday, May 4th, with an official Opening on Friday, May 5th and Closing on Sunday, May 21st. General seating starts at $36, with ongoing discounts for Veterans, Students, and Industry professionals. Eagle Theatre also participates in the Families Discovery Pass program, offering limited $5 tickets for passholders. For tickets, visit Click Here or call 609-704-5012.

Eagle Theatre's 2022-23 Season is made possible by support from the Town of Hammonton, the OceanFirst Foundation, the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, as well as funds from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism.