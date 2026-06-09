Vivid Stage to Launch Summer Improv Classes for Adults

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Vivid Stage is enrolling its summer session of improv classes for adults, which runs July 6 through 29, 2026. Classes offered this session include the Joy of Improv Crash Course, an introductory class, the advanced Genres and Impressions and Team Spotlight.

Vivid Stage's improv classes are a way to build public speaking skills, shake off stress, meet new people, or just have some great laughs. They provide a welcoming space to play, explore, and grow. Vivid Stage's classes are taught by professional improvisers in a supportive, low-pressure environment that offers an on-ramp to improv, no matter what the student's prior experience. Program Director Dave Maulbeck will teach all classes.

The Joy of Improv Crash Course provides students a condensed introduction to the foundational skills of improv comedy. Begin your improv journey here and unlock creativity, confidence, and joy in every part of your life. The Joy of Improv class begins on July 6, and continues on Monday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for four weeks.

Genres and Impressions helps students to master the art of style, voice, and iconic characters. Explore genres from noir to sci-fi, perfect your impressions, and learn how to bring bold, truthful choices to every scene. Stand out as the improviser who can do it all—versatile, confident, and endlessly surprising. Genres and Impressions begins on July 7, and continues on Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 for four weeks.

Team Spotlight is an advanced workshop that will allow your team to sharpen its chemistry, timing, and style with focused coaching and real audience feedback. It's the perfect opportunity for committed groups to build their identity, collaborate deeply, and take center stage with confidence. Team Spotlight begins on July 8, runs Wednesday nights 7:30-9:30, and includes performances on July 22 and 29.

Dave Maulbeck is a veteran improv performer and teacher with over two decades of experience. He has trained with some of the most respected names in the industry, including Armando Diaz, Rachel Hamilton, and the late Gary Austin, founder of The Groundlings. With a deep love for the art of spontaneous storytelling, Dave brings a warm, supportive, and high-energy approach to the classroom. His teaching emphasizes connection, authenticity, and fearless play, helping students unlock their unique voices and grow both onstage and off.

As an actor, Dave has appeared on Law & Order: SVU, The Flight Attendant, and in numerous independent films. He was a proud member of the long-running Magnet Theater house teams Featherweight and Chet Watkins, and is the co-founder of Vivid Stage's flagship Improv team - The Flip Side, where he also serves as Director of Improv.

Registration information can be found here. Classes will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. The venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.

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