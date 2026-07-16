Vivid Stage Adds Two New Members to Resident Acting Ensemble for 2026-2027 Season

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Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, has announced the addition of two new members to its Resident Acting Ensemble. Beginning with the 2026-2027 Season, Ciara Chanel and Joshua T. Crockett will join The Acting Company, which now includes thirteen members.

Vivid Stage is the only professional theatre in the state to boast a resident acting company, which informs and enriches all of the work the company does. The actors in the ensemble have been integral to Vivid's spirit of collaboration, creativity and trust over the years. Vivid Stage's resident acting ensemble is made up of versatile, exciting artists who are performers, directors, writers and teaching artists, and whose creativity Vivid strives to nurture and develop over time. The benefits of this structure accrue to the audience, who can perceive the trust and affection the actors have for each other, and who themselves develop relationships with the company.

Ciara Chanel is an Actress, Choreographer and Teaching artist of over 10 years, and Fundraising coordinator by day. She is a BFA Acting graduate from Montclair State University. Since then, she has performed across NY/NJ at theatres including Teatro Latea, Theatre for a New City, ArtHouseProductions, Yendor Theatre Company, Theatre Resources Unlimited, "Nettie, Nana, & Friends" Interactive puppet show, Beanstalk Interactive TV, and more. She studied at both the Chautauqua Acting Conservatory and the British Academy for Dramatic Arts Midsummer in Oxford program. CiaraChanelArtist.com

Joshua T. Crockett was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey. He attended Montclair State University, earning a BFA in Acting. He has co-starred in TV Shows like FX's American Sports Story, and CBS's FBI: Most Wanted and East New York, as well as performing on stage for companies like Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Theater for the New City, Yendor Theatre Company, Vivid Stage, Pushcart Players and more. Joshua is also a writer, director, and filmmaker. joshuatcrockett.com

To read more about the Vivid Resident Ensemble, go to our ensemble page. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please visit www.vividstage.org or contact Vivid Stage at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.

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