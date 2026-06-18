Vivid Stage Will Host AN EVENING WITH DAN AND LAURA Behind the Scenes Event

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Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will host “An Evening with Dan and Laura” on Saturday, July 18 at 8:00 pm. The evening will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Vivid's feature film: A Relative Comedy. Director Laura Ekstrand and Composer Dan Crisci will talk about what went into making the company's first feature.

This intimate event will include live music from the film, conversation with the creators, drinks and hors d'oeuvres, and good company. The evening is a fundraiser for the completion of the film project, helping to cover the cost of submitting to film festivals and creating a Digital Cinema Package (DCP) so that the film can be ready for distribution and projection at cinemas.

About the Film

A Relative Comedy is a feature-length comedy about an unconventional family with a complicated history. They've got an explosive secret that’s about to blow up their last chance to be happy.

Jacqueline Stanzi is the matriarch of an eccentric family grappling with secrets, misunderstandings, and the challenges of Alzheimer's disease. As the eve of her daughter Franny's wedding to the deeply religious Matthew approaches, Jacqueline embarks on a mission to reveal a hidden truth, if only she could remember it. At the same time, Matthew harbors a secret of his own involving the peculiar religious cult that he is in. With Franny's unpredictable brother Alec, a hypnotist and con man, adding his unique brand of chaos to the mix, this roller coaster of emotions is a story of family, love, and the unexpected twists life throws our way.

​This film, which is in the final stages of sound editing, showcases the Vivid Stage ensemble theatre company that's been around for 31 years. It's an adaptation of David Lee White's play, Blood: A Comedy, which the company produced ten years ago. Funded by a Kickstarter campaign and shot over eight days, A Relative Comedy is sharp, funny and a warm expression of the relationships that exist among the creators of the film.

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