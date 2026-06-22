THE FLIP SIDE Improv Event to Return to Vivid Stage in July
Vivid Stage's house improv team, directed by Dave Maulbeck, brings 90 minutes of unscripted comedy to Summit, NJ.
The Flip Side, a completely improvised theatrical comedy experience, will return to Vivid Stage on July 11, and it's anything but predictable. The Flip Side is the house team of Vivid Stage, a professional theatre company based in Summit, NJ.
Each 90-minute show is built from scratch in real time, blending the spontaneous gameplay of Whose Line Is It Anyway? with the performance savvy of SNL. Directed by Dave Maulbeck (Law & Order, Complete Unknown), The Flip Side features a powerhouse cast of Vivid Stage company members, Broadway veterans, film actors, and top NYC/NJ improvisers delivering lightning-fast laughs and totally original scenes every time.
The Flip Side performs every other month at the Madison Community Arts Center. Shows are 90 minutes long with no intermission — just full-throttle comedy from start to finish. Leave the kids, pets, and small woodland animals at home — this one's for the grown-ups.
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