Virtual Series 10 NEWARK CREATORS On NJPAC Announced

Events takes place on Instagram Live, Tuesdays @ 6pm.

Meet some of Newark, New Jersey's brightest creative talent. Instagram Live visitors can join the conversation with the young innovators who've made Newark's tight-knit community one of the most diverse, interesting, and active in the state.

Viewers will be able to ask questions about their work, their response to the pandemic, and the Black Lives Matter movement - and learn more about the energy that's making New Jersey's largest city resilient. A full listing of the series is below.

Isaiah Little

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Via Online Instagram Live

https://www.instagram.com/njpac/

This week, meet Isaiah "Zay" Little, Creative Director & Founder of GalleryRetail and Newark First Fridays, and Manager of Digital Marketing at the Greater Newark Convention & Visitors Bureau. Isaiah has also worked with several community organizations, including Global Shapers Newark, Weequahic Park Association, and Code for Newark. Born into a large family of Newarkers, who settled here generations ago during the Second Great Migration, he is truly a son of the city. Isaiah is a creative entrepreneur, technologist, urbanist, and public servant who brings his passion for design and for community-building into all his projects. Tune In To Watch

Jessica Valladolid

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Via Online Instagram Live

https://www.instagram.com/njpac/

This week, meet Jessica "JV" Valladolid, a sexuality educator and Board member at the Newark-based Masakhane, a youth-driven organization promoting healthy outlooks on sex and sexuality. As an intern at the organization, they filmed and published 'Coming Out Stories' - an online series documenting the varying experiences of Newark resident's "coming out." JV has served as a Program Coordinator for a 21st Century Learning Center after-school program for a North Ward middle school in Newark and is actively involved in neighborhood revitalization efforts in the East Ward. A lifelong Newarker, JV is also the co-founder of the Down Bottom Bike Crew youth mentorship program.

Sharronda "Love" Wheeler

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Via Online Instagram Live

https://www.instagram.com/njpac/

This week, meet Sharronda "Love" Wheeler, the board president of Newark Pride Inc, a nonprofit that advocates for safe spaces and programming for the city's LGBTQ community. This year, her organization took on the challenges of hosting a virtual Pride celebration in the midst of the pandemic, and rallying the community to support the Black Lives Matter movement. A Newark native, Sharronda has worked with many populations, including seniors, the homeless, teens and the developmentally disabled over the course of her career. Her life's work of service to others is informed by personal tragedy: Her 18-year-old son was killed weeks after he graduated from high school.

