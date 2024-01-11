VIDEO: iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024

Transport yourself to another dimension, where the music moves you and the visuals are unlike anything you’ve ever seen!
A fantastic fusion of cutting-edge technology and dance, iLuminate has been wowing the world with a brilliant cast of dancers outfitted with customized LED suits that create extraordinary lighting effects choreographed to music ranging from rock to pop to hip hop.
Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey.
