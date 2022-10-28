Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ukrainian Theater Group, Lesya Ukrainka, Makes US Debut In Spite Of Ongoing War, At Jersey City Theater Center

Jersey City Theater Center presents “On the Field of Blood” by National Academic Theater of Lesya Ukrainka.

Oct. 28, 2022  

Kyiv's National Academic Theater of Lesya Ukrainka is heading to Jersey City to present "On the Field of Blood" on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 7:30PM. Taking place at Jersey City Theater Center, this poetic drama depicts Judas's journey, from disciple to betrayer of Jesus. The play, written by Ukrainian playwright Lesya Ukrainka in 1909, presents the story from the perspective of Judas and follows how a divine love disintegrates into ultimate betrayal.

"Lesya Ukrainka was one of the most lauded writers in Ukrainian history and we're very proud to have her namesake theater group presenting one of her pieces right here in Jersey City," said JCTC executive producer Olga Levina. "In a time of war and strife, Ukraine stands strong continuing to create meaningful art for the world."

Tickets are $25 and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206291®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2FJCTConthefieldofblood?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. JCTC Studios are located at 165 Newark Avenue in Jersey City, NJ.

Lesya Ukrainka was one of Ukrainian literature's foremost writers, best known for her poems and plays. She was also an active political, civil, and feminist activist.

Among her best-known works are the collections of poems On the wings of songs (1893), Thoughts and Dreams (1899), Echos (1902), the epic poem Ancient fairy tale (1893), One word (1903), plays Princess (1913), Cassandra (1903-1907), In the Catacombs (1905), and Forest Song (1911).

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization committed to inspiring conversations about important issues of our times through the arts. Co-founded by Executive Producer Olga Levina, an immigrant from Belarus, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) produces and presents universal yet locally relevant works, emphasizing social justice and human rights. Since 2006, JCTC has provided a platform for all artistic voices to be heard in Jersey City, with the aim of sparking meaningful cross-cultural dialogue that helps build a greater understanding, mutual respect and better communities in New Jersey.



