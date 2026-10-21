UNSEEN Will Close Centenary Stage Co.'s Fringe Festival

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Centenary Stage Company will conclude its 2026 Fringe Festival with Unseen, written and performed by Kimberly Prentice, November 19–22, 2026, in the Kutz Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University. Blending physical comedy, rapid-fire character changes, and heartfelt storytelling, Unseen takes audiences backstage into the demanding, unpredictable world of Broadway's wardrobe crew, celebrating the people whose essential work often goes unnoticed.

Audiences are invited to experience Broadway from a fresh perspective through the eyes of Pam, a veteran theatrical dresser responsible for keeping a production running smoothly, one costume change at a time. As she navigates elaborate quick changes, demanding actors, backstage confrontations, and the seemingly endless challenges of live theatre, Pam works tirelessly in the shadows to ensure that everyone else can shine.

But what happens when the person who spends her life helping others be seen begins to feel invisible herself?

As the pressures of the job mount, Pam reaches a breaking point. With the support of unexpected allies, she begins to find the confidence to speak up, stand her ground, and claim the recognition she deserves. In this energetic and deeply human story, Prentice explores the universal desire to be valued, heard, and acknowledged, reminding audiences that the people working behind the scenes are every bit as essential as those taking the spotlight.

Although Unseen is a one-woman show, Prentice brings more than 30 distinct characters to life, transforming seamlessly between performers, crew members, and backstage personalities. Through a remarkable series of quick character changes, physical storytelling, and sharp humor, she creates a lively theatrical world that captures both the chaos and camaraderie of life behind the curtain.

As the final production in Centenary Stage Company's 2026 Fringe Festival, Unseen offers a fitting conclusion to a season celebrating distinctive voices, original storytelling, and theatrical experiences that challenge audiences to see familiar worlds in new ways. Whether audiences are longtime theatre lovers or simply curious about what happens beyond the footlights, this heartfelt comedy offers a fresh appreciation for the people who make the magic of live performance possible.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 15 Hrs 56 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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