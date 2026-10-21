UNSEEN Will Close Centenary Stage Co.'s Fringe Festival
Written and performed by Kimberly Prentice, the production takes audiences backstage into the world of Broadway's wardrobe crew at Hackettstown's Lackland Performing.
Centenary Stage Company will conclude its 2026 Fringe Festival with Unseen, written and performed by Kimberly Prentice, November 19–22, 2026, in the Kutz Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University. Blending physical comedy, rapid-fire character changes, and heartfelt storytelling, Unseen takes audiences backstage into the demanding, unpredictable world of Broadway's wardrobe crew, celebrating the people whose essential work often goes unnoticed.
Audiences are invited to experience Broadway from a fresh perspective through the eyes of Pam, a veteran theatrical dresser responsible for keeping a production running smoothly, one costume change at a time. As she navigates elaborate quick changes, demanding actors, backstage confrontations, and the seemingly endless challenges of live theatre, Pam works tirelessly in the shadows to ensure that everyone else can shine.
But what happens when the person who spends her life helping others be seen begins to feel invisible herself?
As the pressures of the job mount, Pam reaches a breaking point. With the support of unexpected allies, she begins to find the confidence to speak up, stand her ground, and claim the recognition she deserves. In this energetic and deeply human story, Prentice explores the universal desire to be valued, heard, and acknowledged, reminding audiences that the people working behind the scenes are every bit as essential as those taking the spotlight.
Although Unseen is a one-woman show, Prentice brings more than 30 distinct characters to life, transforming seamlessly between performers, crew members, and backstage personalities. Through a remarkable series of quick character changes, physical storytelling, and sharp humor, she creates a lively theatrical world that captures both the chaos and camaraderie of life behind the curtain.
As the final production in Centenary Stage Company's 2026 Fringe Festival, Unseen offers a fitting conclusion to a season celebrating distinctive voices, original storytelling, and theatrical experiences that challenge audiences to see familiar worlds in new ways. Whether audiences are longtime theatre lovers or simply curious about what happens beyond the footlights, this heartfelt comedy offers a fresh appreciation for the people who make the magic of live performance possible.
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