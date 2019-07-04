UCPAC to Host JERSEY ROCKS! Music Festival Headlined by Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band

JERSEY ROCKS! is a live music festival featuring The Springsteen Experience: A Tribute to the Boss! Bruce Springsteen is one of the most prolific song writers and storytellers of our time, with a large and eclectic catalog of music spanning more than four decades. Josh Schreiber and the cast and crew of The Springsteen Experience take great pride in performing this brilliant catalog of music with the utmost sincerity, respect, and gratitude.

Schrieber told Wisconsin's newspaper The Post Crescent, "I just take pride in having this be the most authentic show that a tribute band for Bruce can do. He continues to say, "I want people to actually think that they saw Bruce when they leave and that's why I work so hard."



With the addition of the four-piece Miami Horn Section, The Experience is a non-stop adrenaline rush... a theatrical concert event like no other production in the replica-rock genre today. Featuring Born to Run, Detroit Medley, Hungry Heart, Glory Days, Born In The U.S.A., and many more. The Springsteen Experience is a show for all ages with something for everyone.



Come early to experience sets from local Jersey bands Sonoa, Powerlines, Bad Blooms, and Experiment 34. This lineup with Jersey roots is sure to rock the stage!

Local bands play 5:30-8:00pm, followed by The Springsteen Experience.

Tickets are $20.00 each and can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person in the Box Office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.

The Union County Performing Arts Center is located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway, NJ and is easily accessible to major roads and public transportation.





