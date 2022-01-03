Two River Theater Cancels Chekhov's THREE SISTERS

Two River Theater has canceled its upcoming productions of a new translation of Chekhov's classic play, Three Sisters.

The company announced the cancellation in a statement posted to its website, writing:

"Due to the current surge in Covid-19 cases, and in the interest of the safety of our patrons, staff and artists, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming production of THREE SISTERS. We now plan to produce the show in our 2022/2023 season. Ticket holders for performances this January and February will be contacted by the box office via email and phone this week to discuss ticketing options."

"We want to introduce this play to new audiences and reintroduce it to old ones by putting out a hand and saying, come with us - this isn't a museum piece. It isn't even truly a period piece. It's a playground and a rock concert and a comedy and a tragedy. Welcome aboard," said director Sara Holdren at the time of the production's announcement.

The cast was set to include Alex Brightwell (Andrey), Nemuna Ceesay (Irina), Olivia Haney (Young Masha), Richard Hollis (Kulygin), Anna Ishida (Olga), Annelise Lawson (Masha), Rami Margron (Vershinin), Quinn Mcmanus(Young Irina), Mary Neufeld (Chebutykin), Nick Ong (Fedotik/Ferapont), Diana Osorio (Young Olga), Niall Powderly (Solyony), Rudy Roushdi (Tuzenbach), Regan Sims (Rohde/Anfisa), and Carmen Zilles (Natasha).

The creative team included choreographer Chloe Treat, scenic designer Jean Kim, costume designer Fabian Aguilar, lighting designer Emma Deanei, sound designer Kate Marvin, wig designer Carissa Thorlakson and puppet co-designers and fabricators Emma Wiseman and Nick Lehane. The music arranger is Daniel Schlosberg. The production stage manager is Colt Luedtke