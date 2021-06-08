Two River Theater Announces Summer Season; Comedian Hasan Minhaj, Joe Iconis, and More

Two River Theater invites audiences back to in-person performances with their exciting summer season of theater, music and comedy. Kicking it all off is the brand-new Plaza Players Series with Tony-Nominated writer and composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Love in Hate Nation) joined by Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, Love in Hate Nation) and other special guests.

The series will continue throughout the summer with performances by NYU Graduate Musical Theater writers Janey Miles Feingold and Bela Konstancja Kawalec, writer/musician Rinde Eckert (Pericles), musician Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza and Columbian artist Alea, and actor/musician Chesney Snow (OO-BLA-DEE) and musician/composer Faye Chiao.

Artistic Director John Dias says, "Two River's loyal and eager audiences have stood by us for the past year, showing their socially-distanced support for our family of artists. Now those artists are busting out on our Plaza for nights filled with music, laughter and unmasked love!"

To end the summer, comedian Hasan Minhaj showcases and prepares new material for his new one man show in an intimate setting. The global success of his Netflix comedy special "Homecoming King" garnered rave reviews and won a 2018 Peabody Award. "Experiment Time" will run for six performances in Two River's Rechnitz Theater from August 26 - 29, 2021.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, June 11 at 10:00 AM at tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400. Two River Theater donors and subscriber have presale access to purchase tickets starting Wednesday, June 9 at 10:00 AM.

Plaza Players Performance Schedule

Performances will begin at 7:00 PM on the theater's outdoor Plaza. Each evening will run about 75 minutes. Tables of two and four are available for purchase at the rate of $50 or $100 per table. Through a new partnership with Sickles Market in Red Bank, a special menu of snacks and light fare have been specially curated for this series.

For more details: https://tworivertheater.org/plaza-players/

Joe Iconis + Lauren Marcus, with other special guests!

June 25, 26, 27 and July 1, 2, 3, 4 at 7:00 PM

Two River opens its Plaza Players Series with Tony-Nominated writer and composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Love in Hate Nation). Featuring Lauren Marcus and other special guests, Iconis will rock Red Bank into Summer.

Real People Things

By Janey Miles Feingold and Bela Konstancja Kawalec

July 15-18 at 7:00 PM

Since 2010 Two River has welcomed students and alumni from NYU's Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program to Red Bank for our annual NYU Cabaret. This Summer the writing team of Janey Miles Feingold and Bela Konstancja Kawalec bring a live concert presentation of a new musical about finding love on the internet to Two River's Plaza Stage. In Real People Things, we eavesdrop on the intimate conversations between Rosie Peters and Theo Goldberg as they get to know each other through pixels and wires and spotty WiFi all leading to the moment when they have to decide to put down their phones and meet in person. Featuring original, character-driven pop songs performed by the Real People Things Band.

ToyBox Live with Rinde Eckert

July 22-25 at 7:00 PM

Rinde Eckert (Pericles) returns to Two River with his eclectic collection of instruments to share a selection of songs, readings, monologues, and unexpected imaginings. Rinde brings his online program to a live stage for the first time.

Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza and Alea

July 29-Aug 1 and Aug 5-8 at 7:00 PM

Alea is a progressive and pioneering Columbian artist whose music arrests you with authenticity and honesty. Alongside Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza, Alea delivers a high-energy performance that traces the musical heritage of many Latin American countries and walks the line between cumbia, vallenato, ranchera, jazz, and pop.

Upstream

By Chesney Snow and Faye Chiao

Aug 12-15 and Aug 19-22 at 7:00 PM

Chesney Snow (OO-BLA-DEE) returns to Two River with musician/composer Faye Chiao. Upstream fuses piano, beatboxing, spoken word, and soaring vocals to weave a magical musical journey of songs ranging from intimate ballads to hip-hop for all ages.

Hasan Minhaj Performance Schedule

Performances will take place in the Rechnitz Theater. Approximate show time is 80-90 minutes.

Ticket prices: $54.50 (Section A), $39.50 (Section B) and $25 (Section C). For more details: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/hasan-minhaj-experiment-time/

August 26 at 8:00 PM

August 27 and August 28 at 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

August 29 at 3:00 PM

Comedian Hasan Minhaj showcases and prepares new material for his new one man show in an intimate setting.

Hasan Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in October 2018. The series explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice. The show received a 2019 Peabody Award, a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Motion Design," and was recognized for a 2020 Television Academy Honor. In 2017, Minhaj earned rave reviews for his performance hosting the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner, and for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, which earned him a 2018 Peabody Award. A first generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent in November 2014, where he was Jon's last hire. He continued on in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year and remained on the show through August 2018.