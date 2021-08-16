Two River Theater Announces 2021/2022 Season

Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, has announced the lineup of productions for its 2021/22 Season.

Artistic Director John Dias says: "Two River has invested in some spectacularly talented artists over the years. This upcoming season is filled with some favorites and they've been champing at the bit for many months now. Playwright Madeleine George and director Sara Holdren are ready to dance with Chekhov in their reimagined THREE SISTERS; director Brandon Dirden extends his odyssey through the world of August Wilson with RADIO GOLF; and playwright Tony Meneses returns home to Red Bank with an intimate and hilarious portrait of machismo culture in THE HOMBRES, directed by Annie Tippe."

i??

"This year, as we announce our upcoming season, we have much to reflect upon, to be thankful for, and to get excited about! All of us at Two River Theater look forward to welcoming audiences and world-class theater artists once again to experience the joy of live theater. The 2021/2022 season also marks the culmination of John Dias' tenure as Artistic Director-twelve years of celebrating great classics, championing new artists, promoting diversity and expanding the reach and reputation of Two River Theater", says Managing Director Michael Hurst.

Season subscriptions on sale now by calling 732.345.1400 or by visiting their Box Office at 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank. Single tickets on sale October 4.

2021/2022 SUBSCRIPTION SERIES

August Wilson's RADIO GOLF

Directed by Obie Award winner Brandon J. Dirden

Rechnitz Theater

November 6-21/2021

"With the superb direction of Brandon J. Dirden, and a cast that is perfect in their roles, it is a must-see show." - BroadwayWorld

Radio Golf returns under the direction of Obie Award winner Brandon J. Dirden (Two River's King Hedley II, Seven Guitars) and much of the original cast from March of 2020! Real-estate developer Harmond Wilks is determined to become the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh, and to revitalize the Hill District. Starbucks, Barnes & Noble and Whole Foods are ready to move in. But one particular house on the development site, at 1839 Wylie Avenue, must be torn down, a casualty of Urban Blight. And that house belonged to Wilson's legendary Aunt Ester-forcing Harmond, and the Hill District itself, into a battle between the past and the future.

THREE SISTERS

By Anton Chekhov

Translated by Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George

Directed by Sara Holdren

Rechnitz Theater

January 15-February 6/2022

Two River Theater playwright-in-residence Madeleine George (Two River's Hurricane Diane, Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England) collaborates with director Sara Holdren (Two River's Twelfth Night) to create a new translation of Chekhov's classic play about big souls trapped in tiny boxes. Set in the Russian countryside at the turn of the 20th century, sisters Olga, Masha, and Irina dream of futures in the wake of their father's death and a changing Russia.

THE HOMBRES

By Tony Meneses

Directed by Annie Tippe

Marion Huber Theater

March 12-April 10/2022 | WORLD PREMIERE

This new play by Tony Meneses (The Women of Padilla, Guadalupe in the Guest Room) is a fresh and nuanced look at the complexity and intimacy of male friendship. Set in New Jersey ("somewhere off the NJ Transit line"), the play follows Julián, a gay Latino yoga teacher, as he clashes with the straight and macho Latino construction workers outside his studio-particularly the older head of the crew, Héctor, who seeks from Julián something he never expected. Annie Tippe (Lortel award-winning Octet) to direct.

Two River co-commissioned and developed The Hombres with the NJPAC Stage Exchange, a program of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and through a reading at Two River's 2018 Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) festival of plays and music by Latinx artists.

SUBSCRIPTION SHOW #4: TBA

Rechnitz Theater

June 4-26/2022

Final show on our Rechnitz Stage will be announced soon!

YOUTH EDUCATION PROGRAM

A LITTLE SHAKESPEARE: TITLE TBA

By William Shakespeare

Marion Huber Theater

May 6-15/2022

Now in its ninth season as one of Two River's most popular programs, A Little Shakespeare introduces the works of Shakespeare to hundreds of young people each year. Through this program, Two River produces a 75-minute abridged version of a Shakespeare play, performed and supported backstage by high school students, and directed and designed by theater professionals.

TICKET INFORMATION

Season subscriptions on sale now by calling 732.345.1400 or by visiting their Box Office at 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank. Single tickets on sale October 4.

Plays, artists, dates, and ticket prices are subject to change.

HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Two River Theater is continuing to monitor the evolving situation regarding Covid-19. Requirements and recommendations surrounding mask wearing, proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid tests are all being considered for the upcoming season and will be communicated to ticket holders closer to the performance date.

The safety of Two River Theater's patrons, staff and artists is of the utmost importance. Two River Theater's reopening safety plans have been created using CDC, state and local government mandated practices, in consultation with medical professionals through Keeping America Safe: Hackensack Meridian Health's Assist Program and Intelligent Crowd Solutions. For more information regarding health and safety protocols for each performance visit tworivertheater.org.