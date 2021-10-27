Two River Selected As Recipient Of The 2021 Literary Landmark Award For Outstanding Contributions To The Arts

Two River Theater is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a recipient of the coveted 2021 Literacy Landmark Award. The award is being bestowed on the theater for its outstanding contributions to the New Jersey arts community; bringing world class theater, community events and providing arts education to over 55,000 annually.

The designation is being awarded by the New Jersey Center for the Book, a state affiliate within the Library of Congress.

"Two River Theater is honored to be selected by the New Jersey Center for the Book for this prestigious honor. When the theater was founded by Joan and Robert Rechnitz in 1994 one of the guiding principles was a desire to bring world-class dramatic literature to the stage here in Monmouth County. Celebrated productions of American and world classics, new plays and musicals have enriched and enlightened audiences at Two River and extol the literary talents of these playwrights. The Literary Landmark Award recognizes and honors Bob and Joan's visionary impact on the cultural landscape of New Jersey and beyond", says John Dias, Artistic Director of Two River Theater.

Over the last 20 years the New Jersey Center for the Book has celebrated the diverse cultural contributions made by seven distinguished organizations and institutions throughout the state. The Center is pleased to award the designation of its eighth Literary Landmark to the Two River Theater.

"The Library of Congress / New Jersey Center of the Book is proud to designate the Two River Theater as a literary landmark in the state of NJ. Nominated as one of the 10 best regional theaters in the United States, it brings culture and a unique theater experience to citizens of the great state of NJ. Other literary landmarks include the Walt Whitman House in Camden, the Flyaway Bird Migratory Pine Barron and the Newark Public Library. The NJ Center of the Book prides itself as being a foremost advocate for the art of the written word", Renee Swartz, Chair, New Jersey Center of the Book

There will be a presentation of this award on stage before Two River's performance of August Wilson's Radio Golf at the 3PM matinee on Sunday, November 14. A post-show reception in the lobby will follow the performance for all in attendance. Tickets to the show and presentation start at $25 and are available at tworivertheater.org, 732.345.1400 or 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank.