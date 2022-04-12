Trilogy: An Opera Company Presents Michael Raphael's NAT TURNER This Month
Trilogy: An Opera Company presents Michael Raphael's Nat Turner, an opera inspired by the leader of a rebellion of enslaved people in 1831. The free performance takes place on April 23 at 4 pm at Central High School in Newark.
Trilogy founder Kevin Maynor produces and stars as Turner. The cast features Geraldine McMillian, Chisom Maduakor, Fred Redd, Lawrence Craig, Keaun Guy, Heather Bobeck, Kevin Courtemanche and Anderson Rodriguez. John Scutchins directs; Julius Williams conducts the New Jersey Symphony. The Alfred Gallman Dance Theater performs original choreography.
The performance is free. Patrons can register for tickets in advance via Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/nat-turner-by-michael-raphael-tickets-310797312127.
The event venue, Central High School, is located at 246 18th Avenue in Newark, NJ. Street parking is available; there is limited parking in the school parking lot.
Safety protocols for Central High School require wearing masks inside the venue.
More information is available at njsymphony.org/natturner.
CAST
Kevin Maynor Nat Turner
Geraldine McMillian Nat's Mother
Chisom Maduakor Sam
Fred Redd Hark
Lawrence Craig Henry
Keaun Guy Nelson
Heather Bobeck Sally
Kevin Courtemanche Joseph
Anderson Rodriguez Putnam
John Scutchins director
Julius Williams conductor
Alfred Gallman choreographer
Alfred Gallman Dance Theater ballet
New Jersey Symphony
Kevin Maynor producer