Trilogy: An Opera Company Presents Michael Raphael's NAT TURNER This Month

Trilogy: An Opera Company presents Michael Raphael's Nat Turner, an opera inspired by the leader of a rebellion of enslaved people in 1831. The free performance takes place on April 23 at 4 pm at Central High School in Newark.

Trilogy founder Kevin Maynor produces and stars as Turner. The cast features Geraldine McMillian, Chisom Maduakor, Fred Redd, Lawrence Craig, Keaun Guy, Heather Bobeck, Kevin Courtemanche and Anderson Rodriguez. John Scutchins directs; Julius Williams conducts the New Jersey Symphony. The Alfred Gallman Dance Theater performs original choreography.

The performance is free. Patrons can register for tickets in advance via Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/nat-turner-by-michael-raphael-tickets-310797312127.

The event venue, Central High School, is located at 246 18th Avenue in Newark, NJ. Street parking is available; there is limited parking in the school parking lot.

Safety protocols for Central High School require wearing masks inside the venue.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/natturner.

CAST

Kevin Maynor Nat Turner

Geraldine McMillian Nat's Mother

Chisom Maduakor Sam

Fred Redd Hark

Lawrence Craig Henry

Keaun Guy Nelson

Heather Bobeck Sally

Kevin Courtemanche Joseph

Anderson Rodriguez Putnam

John Scutchins director

Julius Williams conductor

Alfred Gallman choreographer

Alfred Gallman Dance Theater ballet

New Jersey Symphony

Kevin Maynor producer