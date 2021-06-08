Trend Motors Named Title Sponsor Of MPAC Summer Drive In Concert Series

Trend Motors has been named the title sponsor of Mayo Performing Arts Center's 2021 Summer drive in concert series at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm in Morris Township.

The MPAC Trend Motors Drive in Concert series will feature six concerts from June-August at Fosterfields. Tickets for all events are onsale at www.MayoArts.Org

"Since 1965, Trend Motors VW has been proud to support our local community," said Adam Greene, President, Trend Motors. "MPAC has brought fantastic music, acts and priceless culture to our area. The pandemic has been devastating for so many, especially our friends at MPAC, and we knew how important it was to assist them financially to get through these unimaginable times. Trend Motors Volkswagen and the Drive-in Concert Series became a perfect match!"

"We are thrilled that Trend Motors has joined us as the title sponsor of our drive in series," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. "The enthusiastic support from businesses such as Trend Motors provides vital funding to help us bring our mission to our community."

This is the second year that MPAC has offered drive in concerts at Fosterfields in partnership with the Morris County Park Commission. Up to 190 cars can be accommodated on its rustic fields, part of the Morris County Park System. The series was started when it was not possible to conduct concerts inside MPAC due to COVID pandemic restrictions, and MPAC sought a means to bring the arts outdoors, where people could enjoy them in a safe environment. With no electricity in the field, the costs for staging and operating these concerts is considerable. Sponsorship helps to offset these costs.

"MPAC is a vital pillar in our neighborhood," Greene says. "There are so many who love and appreciate MPAC, and we felt our sponsorship and assistance was a great way to show this. Our partnership also gives us a stage for others to get to know Trend Motors VW and our culture. We have an amazing team and super exciting new vehicles in our line up like the all new electric iD4."

The MPAC Trend Motors Drive In Concert Series lineup consists of: (all times 6:30 pm)Thursday, June 17: The Nerds (SOLD OUT)Friday, June 18: The Sensational Soul CruisersWednesday, July 14: Classic Skynyrd Live featuring Southern SteelThursday, July 15: David Clark's Songs in the Attic: The Music of Billy JoelWednesday, August 18: The Jersey TenorsThursday, August 19: Boat House Row: The Yacht Rock Experience

Business and corporate support is an essential lifeline of funding for MPAC, especially during a time when MPAC cannot operate at full capacity due to current COVID restrictions. More than ever, MPAC has looked to Morris County's robust business community to help keep MPAC at the heart of arts and entertainment in the area.

"Supporting MPAC shows your commitment to our community," Greene says. "This is our home and successful business owners should always look to support and help others, especially during challenging times. The entertainment, culture and happiness that MPAC brings cannot be replaced and makes Morris County even more special. We do not want to imagine what life would be like without the MPAC . . . and Trend Motors VW!"

Trend Motors hopes that the drive in concerts help to bring a sense of normalcy to the area after 14 long months of pandemic regulations. "All of us want to start going out again, enjoying the beautiful weather we've been waiting so long for and listening to fantastic live music and entertainment, "Greene adds. "We're so excited!"

For over 50 years, Trend Motors VW has been a leading pillar in the Morris County community, offering all-things Volkswagen to the residents of Morristown, Rockaway and many other neighboring areas in North Jersey. To describe the Trend family in one word it would have to be 'community.' Trend Motors is active in so many local events, including charity golf outings, National Night Out, a favorite at annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, and of course the MPAC. For many years, Trend Motors donated 600 newspapers a day to help comfort patients and guests at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Trend always goes out of its way to support our local schools, little league, Police, Fire and EMT's. While a community-driven business, it has also made out-of-town residents feel special and has many out-of-state fans too! Located on Route 46 in Rockaway, NJ, its dealership is easily accessible from many major highways, including Route 10, Route 80 and Route 287. Trend is closer than you think, right around the corner from Morristown and less than an hour from New York City.